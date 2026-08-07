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India proposes cutting AI content takedown deadline from 36 hours to just 3 hours

India proposes cutting AI content takedown deadline from 36 hours to just 3 hours

MeitY has proposed India's IT Rules with significant changes to how social media platforms manage AI-generated deepfakes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 12:27 PM IST
India proposes cutting AI content takedown deadline from 36 hours to just 3 hoursIndia has proposed new rules for AI generated content on social media platfroms.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released draft amendments to India's IT Rules with significant changes to how social media platforms manage AI-generated deepfakes. As per the new proposed rule, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, or others will have to remove unlawful AI-generated content within 3 hours instead of the current 36-hour deadline.

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Alongside a shorter deadline, platforms will also have to clearly label content created or modified using AI. This will allow the government to prevent AI-driven misinformation, deepfakes, and other harmful synthetic media.

Must read: After PM Modi post row, Meta faces tough questions on algorithms, deepfakes and your feed

New proposed IT rules changes for AI content

3 hours to take down AI content: The draft rules require social media platforms to take down AI-generated deepfakes within three hours of a valid notice. Previously, the removal timeline was36 hours.

Mandatory AI labelling: Social media Platforms would have to clearly mark images, videos, audio clips, and other content generated or modified using AI. Alongside visible labels, platforms are also required to attach metadata to trace the origin of the content. This will allow users to easily distinguish AI-generated content from authentic content.

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Strict action against deepfakes: The new rules also advise platforms to take strict action against deepfakes, AI-enabled impersonation, child sexual exploitation and abuse material, non-consensual intimate images, and other harmful or illegal AI-generated content. It will require platforms to act proactively by using technology to detect and prevent its creation or distribution.

Must read: Meta apologises for restricting PM Modi's Facebook video

Quick response to user complaints: Currently, platforms have 72 hours to address most user complaints. Now, under the proposed rules, this would be reduced to 36 hours. In addition, complaints around impersonation or fake accounts, nudity or sexually explicit content, and other harmful content should be resolved within 2 hours, instead of the current 24-hour deadline.

Stricter obligations: Platforms must inform users that sharing unlawful AI-generated content can have legal consequences. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, etc will not only remove illegal content but also actively look for it. They are also required to deploy appropriate technical measures, such as AI-based moderation systems, automated detection tools, and image and video scanning, to prevent the spread of illegal content.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 12:10 PM IST
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