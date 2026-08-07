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New proposed IT rules changes for AI content

3 hours to take down AI content: The draft rules require social media platforms to take down AI-generated deepfakes within three hours of a valid notice. Previously, the removal timeline was36 hours.

Mandatory AI labelling: Social media Platforms would have to clearly mark images, videos, audio clips, and other content generated or modified using AI. Alongside visible labels, platforms are also required to attach metadata to trace the origin of the content. This will allow users to easily distinguish AI-generated content from authentic content.

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Strict action against deepfakes: The new rules also advise platforms to take strict action against deepfakes, AI-enabled impersonation, child sexual exploitation and abuse material, non-consensual intimate images, and other harmful or illegal AI-generated content. It will require platforms to act proactively by using technology to detect and prevent its creation or distribution.

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Quick response to user complaints: Currently, platforms have 72 hours to address most user complaints. Now, under the proposed rules, this would be reduced to 36 hours. In addition, complaints around impersonation or fake accounts, nudity or sexually explicit content, and other harmful content should be resolved within 2 hours, instead of the current 24-hour deadline.

Stricter obligations: Platforms must inform users that sharing unlawful AI-generated content can have legal consequences. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, etc will not only remove illegal content but also actively look for it. They are also required to deploy appropriate technical measures, such as AI-based moderation systems, automated detection tools, and image and video scanning, to prevent the spread of illegal content.