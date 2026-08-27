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UP buys India's bikes, Maharashtra buys its cars: SIAM data reveals two-speed auto market

UP buys India's bikes, Maharashtra buys its cars: SIAM data reveals two-speed auto market

UP's strength lies overwhelmingly in mass-market mobility, particularly two- and three-wheelers, while Maharashtra has the country's strongest demand across cars and commercial vehicles.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 1:28 PM IST
UP buys India's bikes, Maharashtra buys its cars: SIAM data reveals two-speed auto marketOverall, India sold 12.74 lakh passenger vehicles, 56.29 lakh two-wheelers, 2.14 lakh three-wheelers and 2.65 lakh commercial vehicles in Q1 FY2026-27.

India's vehicle market is showing two distinctly different patterns of demand, with Uttar Pradesh emerging as the country's biggest market for two-wheelers while Maharashtra leads passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle sales, according to state-wise data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

In the first quarter of FY2026-27, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 15.7% of India's two-wheeler sales, with 8.82 lakh units sold. Maharashtra was a distant second with a 10% share, followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Bihar.

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UP's dominance is not limited to two-wheelers. It also emerged as the largest market for three-wheelers during the quarter, with sales of around 0.26 lakh units, accounting for 12% of the country's total. Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Assam followed.

The picture changes sharply when it comes to passenger vehicles. Maharashtra topped the country with 1.47 lakh units sold in Q1, giving it an 11.6% share of national passenger vehicle sales. Uttar Pradesh ranked second with a 10.6% share, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra also led India's commercial vehicle market. The state sold 0.36 lakh commercial vehicles during the quarter, accounting for 13.8% of national sales. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh completed the top five.

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The regional picture is equally notable. The Western Zone led sales of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, with 3.90 lakh, 16.61 lakh and 0.91 lakh units respectively. The Southern Zone, however, led three-wheeler sales with 0.71 lakh units.

Overall, India sold 12.74 lakh passenger vehicles, 56.29 lakh two-wheelers, 2.14 lakh three-wheelers and 2.65 lakh commercial vehicles in Q1 FY2026-27.

The data therefore highlights a clear split in India's vehicle demand. UP's strength lies overwhelmingly in mass-market mobility, particularly two- and three-wheelers, while Maharashtra has the country's strongest demand across cars and commercial vehicles.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 1:28 PM IST
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