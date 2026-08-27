UP buys India's bikes, Maharashtra buys its cars: SIAM data reveals two-speed auto market

UP's dominance is not limited to two-wheelers. It also emerged as the largest market for three-wheelers during the quarter, with sales of around 0.26 lakh units, accounting for 12% of the country's total. Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar and Assam followed.

The picture changes sharply when it comes to passenger vehicles. Maharashtra topped the country with 1.47 lakh units sold in Q1, giving it an 11.6% share of national passenger vehicle sales. Uttar Pradesh ranked second with a 10.6% share, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra also led India's commercial vehicle market. The state sold 0.36 lakh commercial vehicles during the quarter, accounting for 13.8% of national sales. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh completed the top five.

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The regional picture is equally notable. The Western Zone led sales of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, with 3.90 lakh, 16.61 lakh and 0.91 lakh units respectively. The Southern Zone, however, led three-wheeler sales with 0.71 lakh units.

Overall, India sold 12.74 lakh passenger vehicles, 56.29 lakh two-wheelers, 2.14 lakh three-wheelers and 2.65 lakh commercial vehicles in Q1 FY2026-27.

The data therefore highlights a clear split in India's vehicle demand. UP's strength lies overwhelmingly in mass-market mobility, particularly two- and three-wheelers, while Maharashtra has the country's strongest demand across cars and commercial vehicles.