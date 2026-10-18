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India’s EV market is growing faster than America’s. Here’s why

India’s EV market is growing faster than America’s. Here’s why

The comparison is based on the proportion of new car sales that are fully electric—not the total number of electric cars sold.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 8:59 AM IST
India’s EV market is growing faster than America’s. Here’s why India Leaves US Behind In The Race For Electric Cars

India has overtaken the United States in the share of fully electric new car sales for six consecutive months, from April 2026, according to independent global energy think tank Ember. The finding marks a notable shift in EV adoption between the two large car markets, although India still sells fewer electric cars in absolute terms.

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Ember’s new EV sales tracker, covering 56 countries, found that India recorded a higher battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales share than the US in every month since April. This places India among 15 countries that overtook the US in 2026, alongside Brazil, Italy, Malaysia and New Zealand.

The comparison is based on the proportion of new car sales that are fully electric — not the total number of electric cars sold. Ember said 49 of the 56 countries it tracks now have a higher BEV sales share than the US.

Why The US Slipped

The US battery electric vehicle market share fell to 6% of light-duty vehicle sales during the first eight months of 2026. Ember attributed the slowdown partly to the rollback of federal EV incentives, which had previously supported demand for electric cars.

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In contrast, India’s EV market has been expanding rapidly on the back of new model launches, improving product availability and rising consumer acceptance. India’s electric passenger vehicle sales crossed 192,000 units in the first half of FY2027, with September alone setting a monthly retail record of 36,904 units, according to industry data cited by Autocar Professional.

India’s Momentum

Tata Motors remained the largest player in India’s electric passenger vehicle market, retailing 101,484 EVs between January and September 2026. The company held a roughly 40 per cent share of the record 255,326 electric passenger vehicles sold in India during the first nine months of the year.

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India’s EV penetration stood at 5.8 per cent of new car sales in April 2026, up from 3.7 per cent a year earlier, according to VAHAN registration data. That month, India moved ahead of the US, where BEV penetration was 5.1 per cent.

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What It Means

The milestone reflects India’s faster growth in electric share, not a larger overall EV market. The US continues to sell more cars overall and, therefore, more electric vehicles in absolute numbers; in April, for example, India sold about 23,500 electric cars against roughly 70,000 in the US.

Still, the six-month lead is significant for India’s auto industry. It suggests that affordable electric models, expanding choices and state-level incentives are helping EVs move beyond early adopters, even as charging infrastructure and upfront purchase costs remain key challenges.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 18, 2026 8:59 AM IST
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