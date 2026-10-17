How to buy the 'flying' Tesla Roadster? Reservations now open for Indian customers

The Elon Musk-owned company brought flying-car concepts a step closer to reality during a high-stakes demonstration at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas, on October 15.

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In a scene resembling The Jetsons' Flying Car from the 1962 animated series The Jetsons, a Tesla Roadster flips and lands flawlessly on its feet (tires in this case). Nearly nine years after the next-generation Tesla Roadster was first unveiled, the vehicle performed an extraordinary stunt: driving up a massive curved ramp, continuing along the track completely upside down, launching into the air, and executing a controlled flip before landing safely on the ground.

Our design language has evolved since the last reveal: from S3XY to Cybertruck, Cybercab & Optimus Roadster is inspired by the SR-71 & F-35 https://t.co/CV7trDTS66 — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

Closer to the ground, the family-focused Model Y L receives an upgrade with a complimentary Acceleration Boost, slashing its 0-100 km/h sprint down to 4.5 seconds while retaining a WLTP range of up to 681 km. The Model Y lineup continues to anchor Tesla's safety credentials in India, backed by top ratings from global safety authorities including NHTSA, IIHS, Euro NCAP, ANCAP, and C-IASI.

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Infrastructure expansion matches the product push. Tesla currently supports Indian drivers via 20 Supercharger stalls, 28 Destination Charger stalls, and home-charging enablement across 23 states, with three additional charging sites scheduled before the close of 2026.

Pricing for the Model Y starts at ₹50,89,000, requiring a ₹6,00,000 down payment with EMIs beginning at ₹39,990. The Model Y L starts at ₹61,99,000 with a ₹6,50,000 down payment and monthly EMIs from ₹49,990, structured on a 7-year tenor and 8.5% APR step-up plan. Additionally, the Refer and Earn program awards existing owners ₹11,000 credits per successful referral, granting new buyers ₹22,000 off a new vehicle.

Prospective buyers can arrange test drives for the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and Model Y L through tesla.com/en_in/drive or by calling the toll-free line at 1800-203-1538, visiting experience centers spanning Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, alongside approved collision centers in Pune and Ahmedabad.