JLR begins deliveries of BS-VI petrol variants of Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday said it has started deliveries of BS-VI compliant petrol derivatives of new Range Rover Evoque and new Discovery Sport in India. The price of the new Range Rover Evoque starts at Rs 57.99 Lakh, while that of Discovery Sport begins at Rs 59.99 lakh.

The two SUVS are powered by Ingenium 2.0 (litre) turbocharged petrol powertrain, producing power of 184 kW, which is supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. These are available in feature-rich 'S' and sportier 'R-Dynamic SE' variants, JLR India said in a statement. Commenting on the new introductions, JLR India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said: "The Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have been tremendously successful in India since their introduction... Now with the new BS-VI petrol powertrain we are happy to provide our customers with enhanced choice."

The new Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport come equipped with features such as cabin air ionisation which works with climate control system by electrically charging air particles, ionising them and removing pollutants and other harmful particles; 'clearSight rear-view mirror' that enhances rear view through a camera feed when the actual visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items.

Besides, these SUVs have 'Terrain Response 2' feature for enhanced off-road capability, which automatically detects surface and adjusts torque delivery to best suit the conditions, enabling wading through rivers, climbing mountains and reaching unexplored places with ease, the company said.

Also read: Renault India launches new RXL variant of Kwid at Rs 4.16 lakh