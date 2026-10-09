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JSW Motors to launch its first SUV in India on December 4. Here's what to expect

JSW Motors to launch its first SUV in India on December 4. Here's what to expect

The Chery Jetour T2-based plug-in hybrid SUV is expected to feature a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery, with a claimed combined range of 1,200 km

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 7:20 PM IST
JSW Motors to launch its first SUV in India on December 4. Here's what to expectThe launch will mark JSW Motors’ entry into India’s passenger vehicle market, as the steel-to-cement conglomerate expands its presence in the automotive sector

JSW Motors, the newly incorporated passenger vehicle arm of the JSW Group, is set to launch its maiden car in India on December 4. The upcoming model is expected to be a plug-in hybrid SUV based on the Jetour T2 from China's Chery Automobile.

The launch will mark JSW Motors’ entry into India’s passenger vehicle market, as the steel-to-cement conglomerate expands its presence in the automotive sector. The SUV is expected to become the country’s second mass-market plug-in hybrid vehicle this year, following the introduction of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV by JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor.

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The Hector Tomahawk PHEV was launched at an introductory price of ₹25,69,800 (ex-showroom).

A key highlight of JSW Motors’ maiden offering, reportedly called the Combat, is expected to be its electrified powertrain. The India-spec SUV is likely to get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery pack. In its global-spec configuration, the Jetour T2’s plug-in hybrid powertrain produces a combined 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque.

The five-seater SUV is expected to be positioned in the ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh price bracket, putting it in competition with premium SUVs in the Indian market.

In terms of design, the model is likely to retain the Jetour T2’s rugged, boxy styling, with minor changes to the headlamps, grille, and bumpers, along with JSW branding.

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Globally, the Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid has a claimed combined driving range of 1,200 km, including an all-electric range of 90 km. The India-spec model’s final specifications and range figures will be revealed closer to launch.

JSW Motors’ entry comes amid growing interest in plug-in hybrid technology in India, which combines a conventional combustion engine with an externally rechargeable battery and electric motors.

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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 7:20 PM IST
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