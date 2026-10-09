JSW Motors to launch its first SUV in India on December 4. Here's what to expect

JSW Motors, the newly incorporated passenger vehicle arm of the JSW Group, is set to launch its maiden car in India on December 4. The upcoming model is expected to be a plug-in hybrid SUV based on the Jetour T2 from China's Chery Automobile.
The launch will mark JSW Motors’ entry into India’s passenger vehicle market, as the steel-to-cement conglomerate expands its presence in the automotive sector. The SUV is expected to become the country’s second mass-market plug-in hybrid vehicle this year, following the introduction of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV by JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor.