JSW Motors to launch its first SUV in India on December 4. Here's what to expect

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV was launched at an introductory price of ₹25,69,800 (ex-showroom).

A key highlight of JSW Motors’ maiden offering, reportedly called the Combat, is expected to be its electrified powertrain. The India-spec SUV is likely to get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery pack. In its global-spec configuration, the Jetour T2’s plug-in hybrid powertrain produces a combined 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque.

The five-seater SUV is expected to be positioned in the ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh price bracket, putting it in competition with premium SUVs in the Indian market.

In terms of design, the model is likely to retain the Jetour T2’s rugged, boxy styling, with minor changes to the headlamps, grille, and bumpers, along with JSW branding.

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Globally, the Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid has a claimed combined driving range of 1,200 km, including an all-electric range of 90 km. The India-spec model’s final specifications and range figures will be revealed closer to launch.

JSW Motors’ entry comes amid growing interest in plug-in hybrid technology in India, which combines a conventional combustion engine with an externally rechargeable battery and electric motors.