The discussions currently deliberate around additional outlay, but industry representatives have sought for expansion of the scheme to include additional products under some sectors.

According to sources, areas under consideration include sunrise sectors, particularly artificial intelligence, advanced materials and manufacturing. While India does not have a standalone PLI scheme for artificial intelligence, the existing PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware covers servers, alongside laptops, tablets and other IT hardware products.

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The discussions come against the backdrop of a recent NITI Aayog assessment of the 14 PLI schemes, released in November 2026. The schemes have a combined approved financial outlay of Rs 1.91 lakh crore. As of March 2026, they had attracted investments of Rs 2.40 lakh crore and generated production worth Rs 22.66 lakh crore. Cumulative exports stood at Rs 15.2 lakh crore.

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Employment generation under the schemes reached 8.49 lakh, while an additional 5.66 lakh indirect jobs were reported across three sectors. The assessment found that investment mobilisation had reached 76% of the full-tenure target and production 64%, while employment generation stood at 28%. Nearly 70% of targeted segments were broadly on track, although outcomes varied across sectors.

NITI Aayog's assessment highlights the need to deepen domestic value addition and strengthen manufacturing capabilities, while combining supply-side incentives with demand-side measures.

Industry bodies have also sought a stronger PLI push. FICCI has proposed a dedicated Rs 12,000-crore scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery components, while ASSOCHAM has called for incentives covering robotics, automation equipment, sensors and precision components.

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