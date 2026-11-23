India held onto third place in Economic Capability, but its score dipped slightly to 26.4 points. A weakening rupee and a structural change in how the International Monetary Fund measures economies weighed on its relative GDP standing, alongside a nearly $20 billion drop in outbound investment.

India's Future Resources score climbed to 56.2 points, supported by an improved economic forecast that points to substantial opportunities ahead. In Economic Relationships, relative stability in regional trade and investment ties made India one of only five countries whose score did not fall, lifting it two places to seventh with a score of 19.9.

Influence gains stood out across several fronts. Diplomatic Influence remained India's strongest measure at 70.3 points, holding relatively steady in a year when many countries saw declines. Expert appraisals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regional leadership rose markedly, lifting India three places on that indicator so that he is now judged the second-most effective regional leader behind Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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At the same time, perceptions of Modi's global leadership and strategic ambition both declined, reflecting India's lower diplomatic profile during the conflict in the Gulf — including its muted response after a US submarine sank an Iranian naval vessel returning from an exercise hosted by India.

Broader regional engagement also moved upward. India's Defence Networks score rose to 18.6 points, lifting it two places to ninth on the back of greater regional defence engagement and BrahMos missile sales to Southeast Asia.

Cultural Influence climbed to 43.8 points with gains across cultural projection, information flows, and people exchanges. Together, these shifts helped India narrow its Power Yield — the gap between expected power based on resources and its actual comprehensive score — for the first time since 2023.