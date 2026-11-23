Shares of BHEL settled at Rs 416 on Monday, falling 3.93 per cent during the day. The total market capitalization of the company stood slightly below Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The stock is down 10 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 463.60, hit nearly a month ago on October 23, 2026.

West Bengal waives domestic sourcing condition

The West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission approved a petition by West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd to waive the mandatory domestic sourcing requirement for the project's BTG equipment. WBSEDCL said prospective bidders had raised concerns about timely equipment availability and argued that the waiver would widen participation and support commissioning within five years. The Ministry of Power mandates domestic sourcing of BTG equipment.

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Past concerns over Chinese equipment

India commissioned 36,957MW of thermal power capacity between 2007 and 2017 using equipment supplied by China's Shanghai Electric, Dongfang Electric and Harbin Electric. JM Financial cited Central Electricity Authority concerns over inferior heat rates, higher auxiliary power and secondary fuel oil consumption, difficulties in obtaining spare parts, and limited on-site engineering support, which turned minor breakdowns into prolonged shutdowns.

The report cited the 2x300MW Sagardighi, 1x300MW Durgapur and 2x300MW Yamunanagar thermal power stations among plants that faced serious operational problems. It also said the 14 April 2026 boiler explosion at Vedanta's 1,200MW Sakti thermal power station, which claimed several lives, was caused by a weak boiler structure and malfunctioning critical equipment, including a primary air fan supplied by Dongfang Electric.

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BHEL opportunities remain strong

JM Financial estimated the thermal project bidding pipeline at more than 20GW under DBFOO, about 8GW under EPC or main-plant contracts and 10GW under coal allocation. BHEL maintained a 75-80 per cent market share during intense competition in the 2000s from domestic joint ventures and foreign manufacturers, it said.

The brokerage expects developers to remain cautious about Chinese equipment, though an estimated evening power deficit of 6-7GW in summer 2026, likely to increase over the next three to four years, and BHEL's order book of about 35GW could prompt some utilities to import equipment. However, it does not expect a repeat of the 2008-2012 rush for complete Chinese thermal power plants and retains its 75-80 per cent market-share estimate for BHEL.



BHEL other price targets

According to Bloomberg, 360 ONE Capital (formerly Batlivala & Karani Securities) maintains a 'buy' rating on Bharat Heavy Electricals with a target price of Rs 578, making it the highest price target among major brokerages covering the stock.