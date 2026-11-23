The move is seen consolidating Tata Steel’s surface-coated coil capacity of 800 KTPA, as well as its 1.7 MTPA Steel Tubes business, under APL Apollo. The acquisition will initially be funded through a mix of acquisition financing, with the debt subsequently replaced by long-term capitalisation to de-risk the balance sheet.

For Tata Steel, APL Apollo will now be the vehicle to drive downstream growth in Steel Tubes and colour-coated products. The new APL Apollo Tubes Pvt Ltd will build up to 15.5 MTPA of capacity by 2035, including 9 MTPA of Steel Tubes and 6.5 MTPA of colour-coated products. The combination with APL Apollo Tubes is expected to leverage the combined strengths of the companies, optimise capacity utilisation, unlock value and enhance profitability.

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Analyst reports released so far have mainly focused on the divestment, as news of Tata Steel's acquisition of a promoter stake in APL Apollo emerged earlier on Monday.

"We view the transactions positively as a significant value-unlocking exercise and an important step towards downstream portfolio rationalisation. The aggregate consideration of up to Rs 28,000 crore provides substantial cash realisation and financial flexibility, equivalent to approximately 31 per cent of Tata Steel’s September 2026 consolidated net debt of Rs 91,423 crore. The monetisation allows Tata Steel to unlock capital from downstream businesses and potentially redeploy it towards core steelmaking operations, capacity expansion and balance-sheet strengthening," JM Financial said.

While the loss of earnings from the divested businesses needs to be factored into the assessment, JM Financial said the transactions could improve capital efficiency, sharpen strategic focus and strengthen Tata Steel’s financial flexibility.

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Citi said the acquisition of Tata Steel's assets would strengthen APL Apollo’s position in the tubes segment, taking its combined volumes to 4 million tonnes in FY26, compared with 0.7 million tonnes for the next-largest player.

It would also expand APL Apollo's presence in the roofing products segment, with capacities across West, South, East and North India. While near-term leverage would be stretched at around 6 times FY28E net debt/Ebitda, the transaction provides longer-term clarity on cash deployment. Potential margin expansion following the acquisition would be key.