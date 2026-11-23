Gold's 26-year recovery

Historical data shows that gold experienced one of its longest downturns after peaking in January 1980. Prices subsequently declined 62.1%, reaching their trough in July 1999.

Gold did not regain its previous peak until May 2006, leaving investors who bought at the top waiting approximately 26.3 years to break even in nominal terms.

Another significant correction followed the September 2011 peak. Gold declined 39.3% by December 2015 and recovered its earlier high only in July 2020, spending 8.8 years underwater.

The supplied historical table places gold's latest 2026 correction at 29.4%, implying that prices would need to rise approximately 42% from their trough to recover the previous peak.

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Silver's recovery

Silver's historical corrections have been substantially deeper.

After peaking in January 1980, silver plunged 90.8%, bottoming out in March 1993. It did not recover its previous high until April 2011, a period of approximately 31.2 years.

Similarly, silver declined 67% between April 2011 and December 2015, recovering its previous peak only in September 2025.

The latest historical table indicates a 55.4% correction in silver during 2026, requiring a rally of approximately 124% from the bottom to regain its earlier high.

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Historical gold and silver crashes

Metal Peak Maximum fall Previous peak regained Time underwater Gold Jan 1980 62.1% May 2006 26.3 years Gold Sep 2011 39.3% Jul 2020 8.8 years Silver Jan 1980 90.8% Apr 2011 31.2 years Silver Apr 2011 67.0% Sep 2025 14.4 years Gold Feb 2026 29.4% Not yet recovered — Silver Jan 2026 55.4% Not yet recovered —

How long did gold and silver take to bounce back from their past lows? Data since 1960s. https://t.co/RwILBmHvX2

— Niranjan Avasthi (@avasthiniranjan) November 22, 2026

Is Monday's rebound sustainable?

The immediate outlook depends heavily on US monetary policy. Markets are awaiting Wednesday's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which could influence the Federal Reserve's December interest rate decision.

Higher interest rates generally increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvi Finmart said gold and silver remain deeply oversold, with positive signals from the Federal Reserve potentially triggering a sharp recovery. However, he expects volatility to persist amid fluctuations in crude oil prices, the dollar index and concerns over further US rate hikes.

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What should investors do?

Historical corrections highlight the risks of treating precious metals as guaranteed safe investments.

While gold can provide portfolio diversification and protection during certain periods of uncertainty, it remains vulnerable to prolonged drawdowns. Silver carries additional volatility because of its industrial demand and sensitivity to economic cycles.

Jain suggested that long-term investors could accumulate gold and silver systematically during corrections, while traders should avoid aggressive fresh positions until prices stabilise.

For investors, the key lesson is that a price rebound is not the same as a sustained recovery. Diversification, staggered investments and realistic holding periods remain important, particularly when buying precious metals near record highs.

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