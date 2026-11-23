Under the arrangement, Tata Steel has executed agreements to sell its entire shareholding in Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, and transfer its Steel Tubes business to APL Apollo. The businesses together comprise 800 KTPA of surface-coated coil capacity and 1.7 MTPA of Steel Tubes capacity. The combined consideration for these transactions is Rs 28,000 crore.

Separately, Tata Steel has entered into an agreement to acquire the 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes at Rs 2,100 per share for Rs 15,510 crore. It has also made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the company at Rs 2,301.40 per share, involving a consideration of Rs 16,756 crore.

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All the announced transactions are subject to regulatory approvals. Tata Steel expects to secure the necessary approvals in the coming months and complete the composite set of transactions within FY2027.

What will the combined entity look like?

Following the completion of the transactions and the open offer, the consolidated APL Apollo business is expected to have 7.5 MTPA of Steel Tubes and Colour Coated capacity, with a diversified product portfolio and pan-India presence.

Tata Steel and APL Apollo also plan to leverage synergies in capacity utilisation, debottlenecking, project development, procurement of equipment and materials, and distribution networks.

The companies have outlined plans to expand the Steel Tubes business by another 3 MTPA and build 5 MTPA of Colour Coated capacity over the coming years. The latter will be developed through an exclusive contract manufacturing arrangement with SG Tech Engineering Private Ltd (SG Spectra), an entity associated with APL Apollo's promoter group.

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The first 1 MTPA of Colour Coated capacity is expected to be developed by SG Tech Engineering over the next 24 months.

The longer-term plan is to build APL Apollo into a 15.5 MTPA downstream business by 2035, comprising around 9 MTPA of Steel Tubes and 6.5 MTPA of Colour Coated products.

APL Apollo will initially fund the acquisition through a mix of acquisition financing and subsequently replace the debt with long-term capitalisation to de-risk its balance sheet.

What Tata Steel management said

TV Narendran, CEO and MD at Tata Steel, said, "We are very pleased to have entered into a comprehensive agreement with APL Apollo and the Promoters as we create a downstream powerhouse for the future characterised by its inherent strengths of agility in the market, strong growth trajectory and benchmark capex-opex profile to serve the growing Indian market. This strategic move helps to consolidate the Steel Tubes and the Colour Coated business under Tata Steel’s ownership while unlocking multiple synergies between the two companies. This will create value for all stakeholders with enhanced customer centricity, pan-India reach, and a full product portfolio. We look forward to work with our partners through this exciting journey."

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Koushik Chatterjee, ED & CFO of Tata Steel, noted, "We have over the last year emphasised our strategic intent to grow aggressively in the value-added space and expand our downstream footprint both organically and inorganically. While we have multiple projects under construction in Value-Added segments like tinplate and Hot Rolled Pickled & Galvanised lines, APL Apollo presented a unique opportunity for us. This is not just an acquisition of a very profitable and efficient company, but the best foundation to build a future business in the Colour Coated space with an exclusive contract manufacturing agreement with SG Tech Engineering, an entity run by the promoters of APL Apollo. Mr Sanjay Gupta and his team have demonstrated experience in building downstream capacity with agility, speed and efficiency and this partnership will be very strategic for Tata Steel and APL Apollo in the future. The opportunity to grow is immense and APL Apollo not only adds growth on the first day with the transfer of Tata Steel’s business but has the definite potential to be a 15.5 MTPA very profitable downstream company in the future."