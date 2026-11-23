The stock touched a low of Rs 716.90, down 1.42% from its previous close of Rs 727.25. It opened at Rs 728 and climbed to a high of Rs 736.65 during the session.

Separately, the company received route clearance from Indian Railways for the operation and movement of specialised auto-carrier wagons. The approval connects Titagarh's Bharatpur manufacturing unit to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) network, enabling the company to manufacture and dispatch these wagons through the approved route.

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To prepare for the opportunity, Titagarh has also started taking steps to manufacture a prototype auto-carrier wagon. The move is aimed at helping the company offer shorter delivery timelines to customers once it begins serving the segment.

Commenting on the development, Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Titagarh Rail Systems, said the introduction of auto-carrier transport (ACT) wagons into the company's freight rolling stock portfolio would broaden its product offerings and strengthen its capabilities in specialised freight solutions.

"With the approval for movement from our Bharatpur Manufacturing Unit to the DFCCIL network now in place, we are better positioned to enhance our manufacturing and delivery capabilities and contribute more meaningfully to the DFC network," Chowdhary said.

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Titagarh Rail also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Titagarh Naval Systems Ltd (TNSL), delivered DSC A21 to the Indian Navy on November 20 at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The vessel is the second of five Diving Support Craft being built for the Navy under the Ministry of Defence's Make in India initiative. The first vessel, DSC A20, was delivered last year.

Built with a catamaran-type hull, DSC A21 is designed to support specialised diving operations, underwater inspections and salvage assistance. The vessel measures 32.9 metres in length and 13 metres in breadth, can accommodate 18 personnel and has an endurance of 72 hours at economical speed. It was indigenously designed and built under the relevant Naval Rules and Regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping, with hydrodynamic analysis and model testing undertaken by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam.

TNSL has delivered more than 35 vessels to various customers, with its vessels operating across the Indian Ocean, the company said. It is also looking to expand its specialised shipbuilding capabilities, with plans focused on green vessels, autonomous and underwater vessels, and emerging maritime technologies.