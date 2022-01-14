Kia Carens bookings start today; check out features

Kia Carens booking: South Korean auto manufacturer Kia Motors will start the bookings of its latest offering Kia Carens, from January 14. The premium Kia Carens MPV will start bookings from today through the Kia India website and dealerships across the country at an amount of Rs 25,000.



It is Kia's fourth vehicle in its India lineup after Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet.



The MPV will be available in a total of eight colour options - Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White.



Kia India stated that the Carens blends the styling of a premium SUV and the practicality of an MPV and boasts several first-in-class features.



Inside the cabin, the MPV has a stylish and practical appearance with ample space and comfort. There's a digital instrument cluster, digital infotainment system at the centre console.



The MPV has six airbags as standard across all trims and nine additional safety features under the Robust 10 Hi-Safety package. This includes ABS, ESC, VSM, Hill Assist.



Kia Carens MPV will be available in three different powertrain options - 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol, 1.4-litre TGDi Smartstream petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel unit. Transmission options for this Kia MPV will include a six-speed manual gearbox, a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as well.



Kia Carens comes with all the features in the company's other offerings. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting and connected car tech.



Kia Motors' new MPV Carens will be offered in as many as six trims - L, LX, EX, EX+, TX and TX+.