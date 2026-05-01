Kia India logs record April sales of 27,286 units. See what’s driving demand

South Korean mass-premium carmaker Kia India announced its highest-ever sales for the month of April since inception, with wholesale volumes of 27,286 units, marking a 16% year-on-year growth over 23,623 units sold in April 2025.

Kia’s mid-size SUV (sport utility vehicle) Seltos and compact SUV Sonet crossed the 10,000-unit mark during the month, reflecting strong traction and sustained customer demand across its product portfolio.

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On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Kia India recorded sales of 111,611 units, compared to 99,199 units in the same period last year, registering a 13% growth.

“The steady growth indicates evolving customer preferences towards feature-rich, safe and connected mobility solutions,” the automaker said.

Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “Our highest-ever April performance builds on the steady growth we have seen over the past several months. This momentum is being led by the new Kia Seltos, with Sonet and Carens along with Clavis continuing to strengthen our presence across key segments through ongoing enhancements.”

The Sonet remains a key contributor in the compact SUV segment, with enhanced accessibility through automatic transmission options across petrol and diesel variants, including from under ₹10 lakh, aligned to evolving customer preferences, the South Korean automaker said.

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Along with this, the Carens line-up strengthens Kia’s position in the family mover space, with the Clavis (ICE and EV).

Kia has sold 15 lakh cars in the Indian market in seven years of its India operations, reflecting the growing connection with customers. Driving the numbers forward, Kia Seltos continues to be the cornerstone of the brand’s success, contributing to over 41% of total sales and setting benchmarks in its segment.

The Kia Sonet, with a 36% share, has strengthened Kia’s reach in the compact SUV space, while the Kia Carens line-up, accounting for 20%, has carved a niche as a versatile family mover. At the premium end, the Kia Carnival reinforces Kia’s aspirational positioning.

Kia’s expanding footprint spans 891 touchpoints across 396 cities. In after-sales, Kia India has expanded its service network with 500 workshops, reflecting the company’s focus on enhancing accessibility and reducing service turnaround times.