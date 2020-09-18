Kia Sonet launched at Rs 6.71 lakh in India; check out key features

Kia Motors India's new offering Kia Sonet has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 6.71 lakh for the base HTE variant, extending up to Rs 11.99 lakh for top variants. The Sonet will come in both GT Line and Tech Line versions.
The subcompact SUV will also have many engine options with each different versions. The buzz around the Sonet has already put it in direct competition with Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and Tata Nexon.
Kia Motors plans to export Kia Sonet to over 70 countries across the globe. Kia Sonet is Kia Motors' third offering in India after mid-size SUV Kia Seltos and multi utility vehicle Kia Carnival.
Some key features of the Kia Sonet are:
