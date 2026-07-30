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Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV teased ahead of India launch

Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV teased ahead of India launch

The three-row SUV will mark Kia India's entry into the strong hybrid segment.

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Business Today Bureau
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 8:10 PM IST
Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV teased ahead of India launchThe Sorento will slot above the Carnival in Kia's SUV range.

Kia India has teased the arrival of the Sorento Hybrid, indicating that the three-row premium SUV is headed to the Indian market. The teaser, shared on the company's social media channels, offers the first official indication that the global SUV could soon make its India debut.

The Kia Sorento will take on the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and the Jeep Meridian as Kia expands its electrified vehicle portfolio.

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The Sorento will slot above the Carnival in Kia's SUV range. It would also mark Kia's entry into the fast-growing strong-hybrid segment.

The move comes as strong hybrid vehicles continue to gain traction in India, particularly in the premium SUV segment, amid rising consumer demand for higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions without range anxiety.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and Honda City come with strong hybrid powertrains.

For Kia, the Sorento Hybrid would further strengthen its electrified portfolio, which already includes the EV6, EV9, Syros EV and Carens Clavis EV in India.

Kia has not yet announced the Sorento Hybrid's launch timeline, pricing or specifications for India. More details are expected in the coming weeks as the company builds up to the official unveiling.

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Internationally, the Sorento Hybrid is offered with a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine working alongside an electric motor, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The hybrid setup delivers about 230 PS, with buyers able to choose between front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants depending on the market. Available in both six- and seven-seat layouts, the SUV comes equipped with Kia's latest connected vehicle features and a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 8:10 PM IST
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