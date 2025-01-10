Mahindra to expand Thar Roxx production amid surging demand: Rajesh Jejurikar

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to ramp up the production of its Thar Roxx SUV, following an unexpected surge in demand, revealed Rajesh Jejurikar,ED & CEO, Auto & Farm Division, Mahindra.

Speaking to Business Today TV, Jejurikar highlighted the robust growth trajectory of India's automotive industry, fueled by infrastructure developments and relatively low market penetration in the auto sector.

“We have witnessed an overwhelming response to the Thar Roxx, and we will need to increase its capacity to meet the demand,” Jejurikar stated. He further elaborated on the promising outlook for the industry, anticipating double-digit growth and targeting mid to high teens in growth percentages by the end of the fiscal year for Mahindra.

Jejurikar also discussed Mahindra’s focus on lifestyle SUVs, expanding into markets previously considered less viable for electric vehicles (EVs). “We always aspired to launch lifestyle SUVs in towns where EV sales seemed unlikely. Today, even dealers in Gulmarg, Kota, Tezpur, and Raipur are eager to be part of phase one of bookings due to the strong response they are witnessing,” he said, adding that charging infrastructure concerns are minimal in tier 2 and 3 towns as most residents have private housing.

Additionally, Jejurikar pointed out the growing trend of premiumisation in the Indian auto market, with Mahindra's vehicles now offering features commonly found in luxury cars. He assured that the company’s 79 kWh battery would significantly reduce range anxiety, making premium features more accessible to a broader audience.

On January 8, Mahindra revealed the pricing for the BE 6, which ranges from Rs 18.9 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The BE 6 comes in three variants: Pack 1, Pack 2, and Pack 3. Bookings for the Pack 3 variant, equipped with a 79-kWh battery, will begin on February 14, 2025, while the booking dates for the other variants will be announced in March. Deliveries for the Pack 3 are set to start in early March.