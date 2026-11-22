"... in view of the sustained cost pressures, the company has decided to increase prices of select models, effective 22nd November 2026," Maruti Suzuki said in an exchange filing.

Third price hike in FY27

The latest increase comes after three rounds of price hikes in the first half of financial year 2027. Together, those increases added up to a little over 1%.

Maruti Suzuki said it has continued efforts to reduce costs, but the pressure on expenses has made it necessary to pass on some of the increase to the market.

“Despite sustained cost-reduction efforts, prevailing cost pressures necessitate passing on a portion of the increase to the market, while minimising the impact on customers.”

The company had indicated during its second-quarter investor call that it would take calibrated pricing actions in the second half of the financial year.

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Higher costs hit profit

Maruti Suzuki reported a 26.36% decline in consolidated net profit in the second quarter to Rs 2,466.1 crore, even as revenue rose sharply on record quarterly vehicle sales.

Higher input costs linked to the West Asia conflict weighed on earnings. Operating EBITDA fell to 9.4% in the quarter from 12.7% a year earlier.

Higher selling prices and vehicle volumes supported earnings, but higher costs partly offset these gains. The company also controlled expenses, including by moderating marketing spending.

Maruti targets double-digit growth

Despite the higher costs, Maruti Suzuki is targeting double-digit volume growth in the second half of the financial year.

The company expects growth to be supported by strong festive demand, a robust order backlog and optimised dealer inventory.

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Domestic dispatches rose 31.6% to 11.46 lakh vehicles in April-September. Maruti said the growth came against a low base in the year-earlier period, particularly in August and September.