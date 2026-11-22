The 30-share BSE Sensex pack ended the week at 83,920, gaining 2.9%, while the Nifty 50 index advanced 2.6% to 25,801. The banking index outperformed the broader market.

So far in November, domestic benchmarks have posted stronger gains than their global peers. Sensex and Nifty have advanced 12.71% and 11.92%, respectively. In comparison, Asian indices such as KOSPI and Hang Seng have declined 15.02% and 3.79%, respectively, during the same period.

Among US benchmarks, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones have fallen 11.08%, 10.83% and 7%, respectively, on a month-to-date basis. European indices have also remained under pressure, with DAX, FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 declining 3.93%, 3.57% and 3.08%, respectively.

Nifty 50: Can the index cross 26,000?

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Going ahead, the focus will be on whether Nifty can sustain its upward momentum in the holiday-shortened week and decisively cross the 26,000 mark.

Ajit Mishra, SVP (Research) at Religare Broking, said, “The continued buoyancy in rate-sensitive sectors, particularly banking, financials and auto, along with rotational participation from other sectors, suggests that the prevailing positive trend remains intact. We are now eyeing 26,000 as the next upside milestone, followed by a potential retest of the previous record-high zone around 26,341.”

Mishra added, “We recommend maintaining a positive yet selective approach, using intermittent dips to accumulate quality stocks, with a preference for rate-sensitive sectors. Realty also appears poised to join the rally in the coming sessions. Meanwhile, caution is warranted in metal and IT stocks, which continue to face pressure from global developments.”

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More legs to the banking rally?

Banking stocks emerged as the biggest contributors to the market's weekly gains, with Nifty Bank climbing 5.9%. The index touched a fresh all-time high of 64,681 before closing at 64,635. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank gained 6.7% and 5.7%, respectively.

Among lenders, Rachit Khandelwal, Head of Research at BNK Capital Group, recommended allocating 75% of the portfolio to PSU banks and the remaining 25% to select private lenders.

“I would be more selective in private banks and would be comfortable with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. I believe IndusInd Bank has already made its move. In PSU banks, given the recent move in PNB, it may hit Rs 180-200 levels, which we last saw around 10 years ago. That said, Canara Bank and SBI are also looking good in the PSU banks segment,” he told Business Today.

On Nifty Bank, Khandelwal advised investors to consider booking some profits after the recent sharp run-up. He said the index needs to sustain above 64,800 for a potential move towards 66,200.

On precious metals, Khandelwal said he finds the correction in gold and silver attractive, but recommended a staggered approach to fresh purchases.

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Sectoral performance

Apart from strong gains in banking stocks, Nifty Cement climbed 4.2% over the week, followed by Nifty FMCG, which gained 3.6%, and Nifty Auto, which rose 3%.

On the other hand, Nifty Metal fell 2.9%, followed by Nifty Capital Market (2%), Nifty IT (1.9%), Nifty India Defence (1.4%) and Nifty IPO (1.4%).

IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank gain nearly 10%

Among banking stocks, IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank were the biggest gainers, advancing 9.7% each. Punjab National Bank (PNB) gained 8.8%, while Axis Bank rose 8.6%. State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India advanced 7.9% and 7.8%, respectively.

Nifty 50: Top gainers and losers

Max Healthcare was the top Nifty 50 gainer, surging 14% during the week. Maruti Suzuki gained 9%, followed by Axis Bank (8.6%), Apollo Hospitals (7.9%) and SBI (7.9%).

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On the losing side, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) declined 7.3%, followed by Titan (4.6%), Tata Steel (4.6%), BSE (4%) and Infosys (3.8%).

NSE 500: Deepak Fertilisers, Max Healthcare among top gainers

In the broader NSE 500 universe, Deepak Fertilisers and Max Healthcare gained 14% each. Blue Star advanced 12.8%, followed by Signatureglobal (12%), Vijaya Diagnostics (11.5%) and IREDA (11.3%).

Kaynes Technology and Caplin Point Laboratories were among the biggest losers, declining 15% each. Inox Wind fell 14%, while STL and CreditAccess Grameen dropped 12.5% and 11%, respectively.

Rupee emerges as best-performing emerging-market currency

The Indian rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining around 1.6% during the week. The currency emerged as the best-performing currency among emerging markets, providing another supportive factor for domestic equities.

FIIs pump in nearly Rs 1.12 lakh crore in November so far

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Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying spree in Indian equities, with net inflows reaching Rs 1,11,949 crore in November so far, marking a record monthly inflow. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) recorded net outflows of Rs 61,786 crore in November so far.

NSE enters India's top 10 most valuable companies, overtakes LIC and Kotak

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) entered the top 10 most valuable listed entities in the country, with a market capitalisation (m-cap) of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

With this, India's largest stock exchange overtook state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which had market capitalisations of around Rs 5.18 lakh crore and Rs 5.13 lakh crore, respectively.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) remained India's most valuable company, with an m-cap of about Rs 18.61 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel ranked second with an m-cap of Rs 13.45 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Bank at around Rs 13.05 lakh crore and Jio Platforms at Rs 12.76 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank ranked fifth with an m-cap of Rs 11.79 lakh crore, while State Bank of India (SBI) stood sixth at Rs 10.75 lakh crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) occupied the seventh position with an m-cap of Rs 8.59 lakh crore, followed by Bajaj Finance at Rs 7.1 lakh crore and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Rs 5.78 lakh crore.

Key events to watch next week

The domestic market will track the November F&O expiry, which has been advanced to Monday, November 23, from Tuesday, November 24, because of a market holiday, along with key global economic data and central bank decisions. Meanwhile, the US Thanksgiving holiday will shorten the trading week on Wall Street.

November 23: Nifty November F&O expiry, advanced by a day.

November 24: Indian stock markets will remain closed on account of Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

November 25: US Core PCE inflation data, the second estimate of US Q3 GDP growth and US durable goods orders. India's infrastructure projects flash report will also be released.

November 26: Bank of Korea's interest-rate decision. US stock markets will remain closed for Thanksgiving Day.

November 27: Tokyo inflation data. US markets will have an early-close trading session.

November 29: Major OPEC+ meeting to review oil production policy, which will be closely watched for its potential implications for crude oil prices.

Important data releases immediately after next week

On Monday, November 30, investors will track two key domestic economic releases: India's Q2 FY27 GDP growth figures and industrial production (IIP) data for October. Both will offer insights into the health of the domestic economy and the pace of industrial activity.