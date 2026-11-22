According to the letter, gold was trading at around ₹1.90 crore per kg when the Prime Minister advised people against buying the precious metal. Its price has since fallen to around ₹1.25 crore per kg, marking a decline of ₹65 lakh per kg.

"If traders had ignored your advice and bought gold at that time, they would have suffered a loss of ₹65 lakh per kg today. Lakhs of jewellers would have fallen into debt and become bankrupt," the traders' body said in its letter.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for his earlier advice to people against buying gold. The chamber said his advice saved lakhs of jewellers, traders and investors from huge losses as gold prices fell by Rs 65 lakh per kg, from Rs 1.90 crore to Rs 1.25 crore. It also said the decline in gold prices has brought relief to families during the ongoing wedding season. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2026

The traders' body said lakhs of jewellers across the country maintain gold inventories for several months. Had they stocked up when prices were around ₹1.90 crore per kg, they would now be facing losses running into crores, it said.

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The advice also helped millions of small traders dealing in online and offline gold, as well as stock market investors, avoid potential losses, according to the CTI.

The organisation said messages had been circulating in its trader groups, with members expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister: "Modi ji saved us." The CTI claimed that even jewellers and traders who had initially opposed the Prime Minister's advice now believe he was right.

The traders' body also pointed to the ongoing wedding season, saying lower gold prices were benefiting ordinary consumers. It noted that families planning weddings during a season involving around 52 lakh marriages were now able to purchase gold at lower prices.

The organisation urged the government to continue issuing timely guidance on sensitive markets such as gold and silver to protect traders from speculative activity and hoarding.

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"Prime Minister, you did not merely offer advice; you saved the wealth of lakhs of families. On behalf of CTI and the entire trading community, we express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to you," the letter said. The letter was signed by CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal, general secretary Gurmeet Arora and other office-bearers.