Ajay Garg, director and chief executive officer at SMC Global Securities, said: “India's primary market continues to see strong activity and investor participation has also remained healthy. However, strong IPO activity does not mean every issue is attractively valued. Investors have become selective, particularly when companies come to the market at high valuations without a clear track record of earnings growth.”

He added: “Investors should look beyond subscription figures and listing-day expectations. They need to examine the company's revenue and profit growth, cash flows, debt, corporate governance, use of IPO proceeds and valuation compared with listed peers. Investors should assess whether the company has a sound business model and the ability to grow earnings over the long term.”



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Major IPOs to watch

With the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and Jio Platforms Ltd having made their market debuts, several large offerings are on the radar. Avaada Electro is planning an IPO of Rs 7,600 crore, including a fresh issue of Rs 1,600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 6,000 crore. Carlsberg India is reportedly targeting Rs 6,700 crore, while Razorpay is planning an issue of around Rs 5,000 crore. AGS Health is targeting Rs 4,800 crore, and Sify Infinit Spaces has a proposed issue of Rs 2,500 crore.

Sembcorp Green Infra is planning an issue of Rs 3,750 crore, while Cult.fit is targeting Rs 3,500-4,000 crore. Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO, has proposed a fresh issue of up to Rs 3,350 crore. Svatantra Microfin is planning to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore, while Vishvaraj Environment is targeting Rs 2,250 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an OFS.

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Other sizeable offerings include Milestone Gears, with a proposed issue of Rs 1,100 crore, and Paramotor Digital Technology, which is planning to raise Rs 1,000 crore. Veritas Finance has proposed a fresh issue of up to Rs 900 crore, while Fibe is planning a fresh issue of up to Rs 750 crore alongside an OFS. Bharat PET is targeting up to Rs 760 crore, while Cosmic PV Power and Neolite ZKW Lightings are planning offerings of up to Rs 640 crore and Rs 600 crore, respectively.

The pipeline also includes NDR InvIT, with an estimated issue size of Rs 750 crore, Supreet Chemicals at Rs 499 crore, Foodlink F&B at approximately Rs 400 crore and KayJay Forgings at Rs 360 crore. Foodlink is expected to list in December, according to the information available.

Atomberg Technologies, Learnfluence Education, Silverton Industries, Nopaperform Solutions, BVG India, Gujarat Victory Forgings, Jerai Fitness and Pushp Brand are also preparing to enter the primary market, although their final issue sizes remain undisclosed or only partially specified.

The IPOs of Crystal Crop Protection and Mahanadi Coalfields have reportedly been launched. Foodlinks F&B Holdings (India), Integris MedTech and Monomark Engineering are expected to announce issue details, with launches planned for the final week of November.

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Runwal Enterprises, Casagrand Premier Builder, Swara Baby Products and Pride Hotels are among other companies expected to launch offerings, with proposed issue sizes ranging from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. Virupaksha Organics, Parijat Industries, Jesons Industries and Torrent Gas are also reportedly planning public offerings.



IPO fundraising remains strong

India’s primary market raised a record Rs 44,450 crore through 13 issues in October, including Jio Platforms. In September, 34 issues, including NSE, raised Rs 39,380 crore. Another 23 issues raised Rs 22,453 crore in August, while 12 issues worth nearly Rs 28,650 crore entered the market in July.

The IPO market has had a strong run in 2026, with 109 mainboard IPOs raising about Rs 1.58 lakh crore on a year-to-date basis. According to Prime Database, 252 companies have proposed raising around Rs 4.5 lakh crore, said Trivesh D, chief operating officer of Tradejini.

“The primary market is expected to remain active through the remaining months, although the entire pipeline may not translate into issuances before December. Large offerings from new-age businesses could keep investor interest high,” he said. “However, after a year of significant fundraising, pricing will be crucial. Investors will closely scrutinise valuations, profitability and the intended use of proceeds.”

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Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said capital requirements for funding capital expenditure and deleveraging balance sheets amid a rising interest-rate environment could prompt more companies to tap the market through qualified institutional placements, preferential issues and rights issues, leading to a continued supply of equity.

“The expiry of lock-in periods in newly listed companies could trigger stake sales by anchor investors and early-stage funds, leading to more frequent block deals in these stocks and draining liquidity from the market,” he said.

Around 15–20 companies have either received approval or are awaiting regulatory clearance after filing their offer documents through the confidential pre-filing route. Nearly 110 companies are awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for their IPOs, while another 10–15 companies are expected to file their draft red herring prospectuses in the coming weeks.

The pipeline remains substantial, but not every proposed offering may reach the market before the end of the year. Regulatory clearances, market conditions and updated financial results will influence the timing and size of issues. For investors, valuations, financial performance, corporate governance and the intended use of proceeds will remain more important than the size of an IPO alone.