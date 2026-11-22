Daan Struyven, co-head of global commodities research and head of oil research at Goldman Sachs, notes that oil prices have risen less sharply than expected given the duration of shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to rapid adjustments across supply chains and consumption.

“For 2027, we again expect a contest between high supply disruption risk and continued market adaptation,” Struyven wrote in the report released recently.

Advertisement

Key drivers behind Goldman Sachs' outlook

Growing 2027 surplus: Goldman Sachs expects the global oil surplus to reach 2 million barrels per day in 2027, pushing Brent's fair value down from $90 per barrel today to the high $70s by year-end.

Rebounding Gulf exports and bypass routes: Gulf exporters have redirected supply through pipelines, dark exports, US Navy escorts, and ship-to-ship transfers. Goldman Sachs' base case sees 2027 Gulf oil output exceeding its 2025 average by 1.4 million barrels per day, supported by a larger tanker fleet and an expected additional 3.8 million barrels per day of bypass pipeline capacity routing crude directly to the Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, or Mediterranean Sea over the next year.

Non-Gulf supply and US inventory builds: Strong production outside the Gulf — especially in Brazil — has helped offset the shock, even as non-Gulf output growth slows. US Energy Information Administration data also showed commercial crude stocks rising 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million barrels, marking a second consecutive weekly build.

Softer Chinese demand: Higher prices curbed consumption in China, which shifted part of its energy demand toward power and coal while losing roughly 400,000 barrels a day to softer transport fuel use, half of which is expected to persist. “Taken together, we estimate that China's total oil demand peaked in 2025,” Struyven writes.

European LNG moderation: Goldman Sachs forecasts European LNG prices to drop from €85/MWh today to an average of €45/MWh in 2027, though a colder-than-average winter could drive prices higher — and if Gulf LNG exports stall near 35% of pre-war levels through end-2027, European LNG could average €104/MWh.

Risks on both sides ahead of OPEC+

Advertisement

Even as Goldman Sachs projects easing prices later in 2027, analysts caution that volatility remains active.

Near-term upside risks include intensified shipping attacks, damage to oil infrastructure, and a rebuilt geopolitical risk premium — alongside potential refinery strikes, heavy planned maintenance, and refiners shifting output from gasoline to diesel, which led Goldman to recommend long positions in European gasoline for summer 2027 as a hedge.

Conversely, stronger supply, weaker demand, or a smaller risk premium than assumed could weigh further on prices.

International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol cautioned that the crisis — which the IEA's World Energy Outlook estimates has caused cumulative losses of 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic metres of gas — would leave deeper scars the longer it persists, despite producer and consumer resilience.

Markets will next watch OPEC+ ministers when they meet on November 29 to weigh 2027 production policy.