Along the disputed border, the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes remain a defining turning point that left New Delhi unwilling to separate territorial security from broader bilateral ties.

Although India and China have gradually rebuilt diplomatic engagement since late 2024 — including a September 12, 2026 meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping — strategic distrust remains high, and India continues to treat border peace as a prerequisite for full normalisation.

At the same time, Beijing’s deepening military partnership with Pakistan has heightened Indian concerns over a two-front contingency, with the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict illustrating how China can bolster Pakistan during a crisis without entering the fighting directly.

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At sea, China’s expanding naval, surveillance, and research vessel deployments are eroding India’s longstanding strategic advantages in the Indian Ocean. Supported by growing logistical and infrastructure networks, Chinese vessels are operating closer to India and vital shipping lanes.

The Commission warned that Beijing is beginning to import its South China Sea playbook into the Indian Ocean — invoking historic rights and renaming undersea features in ways that could lay the groundwork for more assertive operations and future jurisdictional claims.

While India’s rivalry with China is driven by its own national interests rather than automatic alignment with Washington, the report noted that US-India cooperation has expanded from strategic alignment into a growing operational partnership.

Recent initiatives include a 10-year defense framework, negotiations toward a bilateral trade agreement, technology partnerships spanning semiconductors to biomanufacturing, and a revitalized Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

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Still, the Commission cautioned that outdated export control regimes, procurement rules, financing constraints, and bureaucratic fragmentation continue to slow implementation, creating a widening gap between the partnership’s strategic ambitions and what existing institutional frameworks can deliver.