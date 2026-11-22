FY2025-26 Market Share

Segment NSE Share Equity Cash Market 92.99% Equity Futures 99.79% Index Futures 98.90% Equity Options Premium Turnover 74.71%

H1 FY2027 Market Share

Segment NSE Share Cash Market 93% Equity Futures 100% Equity Options Premium Turnover 68%

NSE has preserved its overwhelming leadership in cash and futures segments. The only meaningful competitive pressure is visible in Options Premium Turnover where BSE increased market penetration, reducing NSE's share from 74.71% to 68%.

It is apparent that NSE continues to dominate Indian exchange-traded markets with more than 90% share across most segments. BSE's competitive gains are concentrated in the Equity Options segment. Cash market share leadership remains intact despite increased competitive activity.

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On 19 November 2026, NSE’s cash-equity market was overwhelmingly deeper than BSE’s. NSE recorded about ₹1.23 lakh crore of turnover, while BSE recorded roughly ₹11,000. Strikingly, NSE’s three most-traded stocks alone generated more turnover than BSE’s entire cash-equity market.

Highlights

NSE accounted for 91.8% of combined NSE+BSE cash equity turnover.

BSE's share was limited to 8.2% of total market turnover.

The top three stocks traded on NSE alone generated ₹11,851 crore, exceeding BSE's entire cash market turnover.

NSE's top three stocks surpassed BSE's total turnover by ₹875 crore (8.0%), highlighting the scale differential between the two exchanges.

The turnover generated by only the three most actively traded NSE securities exceeded the aggregate cash-equity turnover of India's second-largest stock exchange. This demonstrates NSE's exceptional liquidity concentration and network effects. The above figures show that NSE is the default venue for most retail, institutional, proprietary and algorithmic trading in Indian equities. NSE’s dominance is even more pronounced in equity futures.

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NSE’s position rests on a self-reinforcing liquidity network: more traders attract more liquidity, which narrows spreads, improves execution, attracts market makers and institutions, and in turn draws more trading activity. This liquidity flywheel has persisted for decades and makes NSE the preferred venue for brokers, foreign portfolio investors, algorithmic traders and market makers.

The headline is therefore not merely that NSE leads BSE; it is that a handful of NSE-listed large caps can rival the whole BSE cash market in traded value. This reflects NSE’s much larger institutional participation, liquidity, order flow, and the fact that most large-cap trading is concentrated on NSE.

NSE’s top three stocks accounted for ₹11,851 crore, equal to about 9.7% of NSE’s ₹1,22,515 crore cash turnover. In other words, NSE’s breadth is substantial: even after removing its three busiest counters, NSE still retained roughly ₹1.11 lakh crore of turnover, more than 10 times BSE’s entire cash-market turnover.

By contrast, BSE’s turnover is far more dependent on a narrower set of actively traded stocks. That does not mean BSE lacks listed companies; rather, it means that the value actually transacted on BSE is concentrated in fewer names and is much smaller in aggregate.

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NSE’s turnover of its shares on BSE on 19 November 2026, was Rs ₹2,312.43 crore which alone (₹2,312.43 crore) was about 19.4% of BSE's entire cash-equity market turnover of ₹11,941.47 crore that day. NSE’s cash turnover was roughly 11 times BSE’s, reinforcing its role as the primary venue for India’s liquid large-cap equities.

NSE’s top three stocks alone surpassed BSE’s full cash market, showing how dominant a few mega-caps can be in daily traded value. BSE remains meaningful for specific stocks, SME listings, and selected segments, but its cash-equity turnover is structurally much smaller.