Even as India became the largest supplier of smartphones — including iPhones — to the United States in 2025, upstream supply chains for key electronic components such as semiconductors and printed circuit boards still trace back to China-based manufacturers.

A similar vulnerability runs through pharmaceuticals, where generics account for 90% of US prescriptions. Nearly a quarter of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in US generic drugs come directly from China, while between 24% and 46.8% of generic daily doses distributed in the United States using Indian APIs rely on upstream Chinese key starting materials (KSMs).

A US Pharmacopeia study cited in the report found that 12% of a sample of nearly 2,000 APIs depend solely on China for their KSMs, including critical hospital antibiotics, the blood thinner heparin, and the immunosuppressant mycophenolate. Beijing has actively used this upstream dominance to slow competing Indian capacity.

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According to the report, Chinese authorities recalled engineers and withheld equipment to hinder India’s electronics manufacturing, imposed export controls on battery technology to impede India’s clean energy buildout, and flooded global markets in September 2025 with below-cost APIs and KSMs to undercut new Indian pharmaceutical plants.

In 2025, Beijing also began requiring Indian firms to certify that certain Chinese-supplied inputs would not be re-exported to the United States. Although China suspended that requirement under the broader US-China trade détente, the Commission warned it remains a lever capable of turning India’s industrial dependence into a weapon aimed at American supply chains.

To break Beijing’s leverage over essential medicines, the USCC placed a US-India pharmaceutical initiative among its top 10 recommendations to Congress. The proposed Comprehensive Critical Drug Diversification (C2D2) programme would pair a supply-chain early warning mechanism with multi-year US government purchasing commitments for medicines made with qualifying American or trusted-partner inputs.

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The programme would also support public and private investment in Indian API and KSM manufacturing — conditioned on Indian API producers proving minimal and declining reliance on Chinese KSMs and coordinating with Washington to withstand predatory Chinese pricing.