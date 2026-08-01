Maruti Suzuki clocks record domestic sales of over 2 lakh units in July

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported its highest-ever domestic monthly sales in July, driven by strong demand for utility vehicles and passenger cars, even as exports registered a slight decline.
The country's largest carmaker sold a total of 241,421 units in July 2026, compared with 180,526 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, touched an all-time high of 200,123 units, up from 140,570 units in July 2025. Sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) rose to 11,242 units, while exports slipped to 30,056 units from 31,745 units a year ago.