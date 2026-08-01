Maruti Suzuki clocks record domestic sales of over 2 lakh units in July

Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased to 196,203 units, up 42.4% year-on-year from 137,776 units. Utility vehicles continued to be the biggest growth driver, with sales of models including the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, e Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6 rising to 78,851 units from 52,773 units in July last year.

The company's compact and mid-size car portfolio, comprising the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Ignis, Celerio and Ciaz, recorded sales of 90,822 units, compared with 65,840 units a year earlier. Entry-level models Alto and S-Presso more than doubled sales to 12,634 units, while Eeco van sales rose to 13,896 units. Sales of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle stood at 3,920 units, up from 2,794 units in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

For the first four months of FY27, Maruti Suzuki's total sales reached 924,145 units, compared with 708,387 units in the corresponding period last year, reflecting sustained domestic demand despite softer export volumes.

