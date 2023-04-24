Maruti Suzuki launches its latest compact SUV, Fronx, starting at Rs 7.46 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launched its latest compact SUV, Fronx from Nexa on Monday. Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.46 lakh. Maruti Suzuki unveiled Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023, and features Nexa’s signature design language.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we take pride in being at the forefront of understanding the diverse needs of customers and industry trends. Our success with the Brezza, which created a new compact SUV landscape in the country, is a testament to this commitment. With the rapid shift in customer preferences towards SUVs, we identified the onset of a new sub-segment in the industry. The launch of Fronx is a part of our new approach towards pioneering the growth of this segment.”

Fronx, Takeuchi said, will pave the way for Maruti Suzuki to strengthen its SUV portfolio that consists of popular offerings such as Grand Vitara, Brezza and the upcoming Jimny.

The newly launched compact SUV was designed with the idea of addressing changing customer demands and is aimed at young trailblazers, said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India.

The sporty compact SUV FRONX comes in seven monotone shades – Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, and Earthen Brown. It also comes in dual-tone colour combinations such as Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof and Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available with a 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology, as well as the Advanced 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine. The 1.0L K-series engine is offered with the option of 5-speed manual or 6-speed AT paddle shifters, while the 1.2L engine comes with 5-speed Manual and 5-speed AGS transmission choices.

Fronx is built on Suzuki’s Heartect platform and is equipped with advanced safety features including six airbags, 3-point ELR seat belts, ESP with Hill-Hold Assist & Roll Over Mitigation, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, etc.

The compact SUV comes with a range of high-end technologies such as Head Up Display with Turn-by-turn navigation, 360 view camera, wireless smartphone charger, a 22.86cm (9”) HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers fuel-efficiency of up to 22.89km/l.

The Sigma 5MT variant with Advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine is priced at Rs 7,46,500, while the Alpha Dual Tone AT variant with 1.0L K-Series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid, comes for Rs 13,13,500.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx can also be owned via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for a subscription fee starting Rs 17,378. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows the customer to use a new car without owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of vehicle, registration, maintenance, insurance and road-side assistance.

