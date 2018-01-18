Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 open for booking; all you need to know before reserving one

A few dealerships had started accepting pre-orders for the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift in the first week of January. Now, as the launch date draws near, Maruti Suzuki dealerships have officially opened bookings for the new Swift. The new Maruti Suzuki Swift can be booked for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

To reserve your own Swift 2018 you can go to Maruti Suzuki's official page to e-book it. The user will have to enter their name, email ID and phone number for an OTP. The user will then recieve a call from Maruti's team to take the process further.

The Swift will have similarities with the current Dzire. However, with the all black finish in the interior space and the sporty new tail light, the car will have a distinct road presence. Considering all the hype around the car, bookings are expected to skyrocket in coming months.

Probably the most awaited car of the year, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is scheduled to be launched in India at the Auto Expo next month. Production of the outgoing model has been stopped to make way for the new Swift. The car is expected to arrive at the dealerships by the end of February or the beginning of March, with a likely waiting period of three to four months.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift will be based on the fifth generation HEARTECT platform which has been seen in the Baleno and the new Dzire. The platform provides sturdier construction while maintaining a better power to weight ratio.

The front fascia of the car has been revamped with a new single-frame grille, and bug like headlamps instead of the angular ones seen on the previous model. The front headlights feature projector LEDs with daytime running lamps, and the rear gets LED taillights. The car gets new alloys, floating roof design and new front and rear bumpers.

The new Swift is likely to retain the same engine options from the outgoing model. The Maruti Suzuki Swift will feature either 1.2-litre K12 petrol engine, or 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. The petrol engine will churn out power of 84.3PS at 6,000rpm, torque of 115Nm at 4,000rpm, whereas the diesel motor will put out 75PS of power at 4,000rpm and 190Nm torque at 2,000rpm.

Both these motors will be coupled with a five-speed manual transmission along with Auto Gear Shift, Maruti's own AMT unit. The diesel engine will also get the Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS) technology.

The new Swift will have all-black interiors, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for navigation, bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a flat-bottom steering wheel, among other changes. On safety front, the dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX will be standard across all trims.