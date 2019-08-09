Maruti Suzuki XL6 bookings open ahead of August 21 launch; here's how to pre-order

Maruti Suzuki has officially started accepting pre-registrations for its upcoming premium MPV, XL6. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is scheduled to be unveiled on August 21 and will be sold from the company's line of Nexa showrooms. Maruti Suzuki has set Rs 11,000 as the booking amount for the six-seater XL6. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 can be registered via the official Nexa website or app, by calling a toll-free number, or by visiting a Nexa showroom.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by the BSVI-compliant K15 petrol engine with progressive Smart Hybrid technology, the company said in a statement. The premium MPV will be offered across two variant levels - Zeta and Alpha - with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been based in the fifth-generation HEARTECT platform. The front of the MPV features a new trapezoidal grille with a dual-chrome strip dividing it down the middle. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the XL6 will come with a flatter hood and straight nose. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will also feature dual-tone colour scheme and black alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will feature individual captain seats in the second row. The car will be equipped with SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. The loaded Alpha variant is likely to come with reverse parking camera, leather seats and cruise control.

On the security front, the upcoming XL6 will feature dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, ISOFIX, Hill Hold Assist, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), high speed warning alert, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and reverse parking sensors as standard equipment.

