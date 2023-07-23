Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix; Red Bull's historic 12th successive victory

Max Verstappen, the formidable leader in the Formula One driver's championship, showcased his mastery and racing prowess at the Hungarian Grand Prix, claiming a resounding victory for his team, Red Bull. The race, held on a thrilling Sunday, etched its place in history as Red Bull achieved an unprecedented feat, securing an astonishing 12th consecutive triumph.

"What an unbelievable rocket ship that was today. That was so enjoyable to drive. Unbelievable," said Verstappen over the team radio.

While Verstappen soared to the pinnacle of success, McLaren's Lando Norris, emerged as the runner-up for the second consecutive race. Despite putting up a valiant effort, he finished 33.7 seconds adrift from Verstappen at the chequered flag.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's teammate and closest contender in the title race, Sergio Perez, demonstrated his skill and experience by securing the third spot on the podium.

The 12 consecutive victories not only cemented Verstappen's place as a force to be reckoned with but also etched Red Bull's name in the annals of Formula One history. Their remarkable achievement surpassed the previous record of 11 consecutive wins, held by the legendary duo of Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna during McLaren's dominant streak in 1988.

During the recent race, Mercedes' seven times world champion, Lewis Hamilton, secured the fourth position after starting on pole for the 104th time in his career, the first since 2021. McLaren's Australian rookie, Oscar Piastri, finished fifth.

Despite starting in the 18th position, George Russell managed to secure sixth place for Mercedes. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secured the seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll took the last two scoring places in the race.

At the beginning of the race, Verstappen swiftly took the lead from Hamilton, who dropped to fourth place. Hamilton also lost out to both the McLaren drivers, with Piastri securing the second position. Verstappen maintained his lead throughout the race.

During the opening lap, Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon collided and retired in the pits, resulting in a second successive double dnf for the Renault-owned team.

Guanyu Zhou from Alfa Romeo experienced a slow start from fifth place, leading to a collision with Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri. This chain reaction caused the Alpines to collide as well.

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, returning with AlphaTauri, also got caught up in the chaos. He dropped from 13th to 18th position but eventually finished the race where he started.

As a consequence of causing the collision, Zhou received a five-second penalty.

