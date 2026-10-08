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MG Windsor turns 2: JSW MG Motor teases new Indulge Edition as EV crosses 80,000 families

MG Windsor turns 2: JSW MG Motor teases new Indulge Edition as EV crosses 80,000 families

The MG claimed that more than 80,000 families have chosen the MG Windsor, making it India’s best-selling electric vehicle (EV), based on the company’s stated figures.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 1:29 PM IST
MG Windsor turns 2: JSW MG Motor teases new Indulge Edition as EV crosses 80,000 familiesMG Windsor is India’s best-selling electric vehicle (EV).

JSW MG Motor India has teased the first glimpse of the MG Windsor Indulge Edition, a new premium version of the company’s electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV). The announcement comes as the MG Windsor completes two years in the Indian market.

According to JSW MG Motor India, the special edition will offer customers a more exclusive and distinctive mobility experience. The company said the MG Windsor has gained popularity for its spacious cabin, comfort, technology and value proposition.

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The automaker also claimed that more than 80,000 families have chosen the MG Windsor, making it India’s best-selling electric vehicle (EV), based on the company’s stated figures.

MUST READ: JSW MG Motor India to launch EV, plug-in hybrid on new multi-powertrain platform

Two battery options available

The MG Windsor currently comes with two battery pack options. The standard version uses a 38 kWh battery and offers a certified range of 332 km, according to the company.

The Windsor Pro is equipped with a larger 52.9 kWh battery, delivering a certified range of 449 km. Both versions are powered by a 100 kW electric motor, producing 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque.

JSW MG Motor India said the Windsor combines the spaciousness and comfort of a sedan with the versatility and road presence of an SUV. The company positions the model as an urban mobility solution that offers a balance of performance, efficiency and practicality.

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Business-class cabin features

The MG Windsor features the company’s Aero Glide design philosophy. Its cabin includes Aero Lounge seats that can recline up to 135 degrees, while a 15.6-inch GRANDVIEW touchscreen is integrated into the centre console.
JSW MG Motor India is yet to announce the launch date, pricing and detailed changes planned for the Indulge Edition. Further details are expected closer to its official unveiling.

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The company, a joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor, said it has sold more than 1.5 lakh electric vehicles in India since launching its first EV. JSW MG Motor India is also focusing on localisation, sustainable mobility and the expansion of its electric vehicle ecosystem.

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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 1:29 PM IST
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