New Vitara Brezza will continue Brezza's legacy, says Maruti Suzuki CEO Kenichi Ayukawa

India's largest carmaker on Thursday took the covers off the next generation version of country's best selling SUV Vitara Brezza at the Auto Expo. The biggest change in the car is with the engine. With the company sticking by its decision to discontinue all diesel engines in its portfolio, the 1.3 litre diesel engine of the outgoing Brezza is being replaced with a BS VI compliant 1.5 litre petrol engine. The bigger engine would however disqualify the car for lower 28 per cent GST that it had enjoyed so far. The new duty applicable would be 43 per cent. While the price will only be announced at the launch towards the end of the month, it is still likely to come down as petrol cars cost significantly less than their diesel counterparts. The existing Brezza is priced between Rs 7.8-10.9 lakh.

"Brezza created a disruption among compact SUVs since its launch and has quickly emerged as a segment leader. The new Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful," said Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO, MSIL. "We are confident that the new car will continue its legacy in its segment." The petrol engine has a peak power of 103 PS and torque of 138 NM. It also comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist and reverse parking sensors. Maruti has also added dual battery smart hybrid system that it claims offers improved fuel efficiency, idle start-stop, torque assist functions and brake energy regeneration. The car offers a fuel economy of 17.03 kpl with the manual transmission and 18.76 kpl with the automatic transmission that is equipped with the smart hybrid system.

"The utility vehicle segments continues to grow rapidly in India and accounts for 35 percent of the overall market. The compact SUV segment is the biggest sub segment in this and one of the most promising segments in the industry," Ayukawa added. The segment has seen a number of new launches in the last few years with Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3OO and Hyundai Venue joining the fray. Kia Motors will also launch its own offering in the segment-Sonnet, later this year. The petrol variants of all these cars are priced between Rs 6-9 lakh.

