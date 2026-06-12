‘Past obstacles gone after...’: Maruti Suzuki India's R C Bhargava on 12 yrs of Modi govt

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R. C. Bhargava has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as a transformative 12-year period for Indian industry, exports, infrastructure, and rural prosperity. His remarks came as Modi completed 12 years in office and became India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

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In a message shared by Maruti Suzuki on X, Bhargava highlighted how economic reforms, infrastructure expansion, digital governance, and ease-of-doing-business measures introduced since 2014 have helped strengthen India’s competitiveness and manufacturing ecosystem.

“The close link between industrial growth, competitiveness, and the growth of employment and wealth in the country was first recognised, and measures were taken to remove past obstacles after Mr Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014,” Bhargava said. He added that reforms in taxation, digital technology adoption, and business regulations helped eliminate inefficiencies, reduce costs, and improve the global competitiveness of Indian products.

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The veteran industry leader pointed to the automobile sector as an example of this growth. According to Bhargava, “Maruti Suzuki’s annual vehicle exports increased from around 1 lakh units in 2013-14 to nearly 4.5 lakh units in 2025-26.” He also noted that India has emerged as the world’s third-largest automobile manufacturing nation. “Huge employment is created when cars are sold and used,” he said while emphasising the broader economic impact of automotive growth.

Bhargava also credited government welfare and rural development initiatives for expanding economic opportunities in rural India. Bhargava remarked, “Digital technology enabled direct transfer of benefits to the intended persons, with no middlemen. Schemes helped the poor to construct houses, get access to clean water, and send girls to schools. Farmers received good support. The result was growing rural prosperity. The share of MSIL cars sold in rural areas increased from 32% to 52%, a truly remarkable transformation resulting from government policies.”

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Highlighting India’s growing international standing, Bhargava said the Prime Minister had successfully built trust and confidence among foreign nations, creating more opportunities for Indian businesses to access global markets and expand bilateral trade. He further noted that infrastructure investments have reduced logistics costs and helped position India as a preferred destination for global supply chains seeking alternatives to China.