Maruti Suzuki Swift gets Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option for top petrol, diesel variants

Maruti Suzuki's popular hot hatch, Swift has received two new variants. The company has finally released the top variants of both petrol and diesel with auto gear shift (AGS). So far, the option was only available with the VDI, VXI, ZDI and ZXI variants. The new AMT option will be a great deal for buyers who don't want to give up features like LED, DRLs, and infotainment system for an automatic gearbox.

The new AGS options will come at a premium of Rs 47,000 in comparison to their manual counterparts. According to a report by CarAndBike, the ZDI Plus AMT is priced at Rs 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and ZXI Plus AMT is priced at Rs 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between the company's more premium offering Baleno and slightly cheaper Ignis, both of which are sold through their Nexa dealership. However, all three cars feature the same K12 engine.

Maruti Suzuki will increase the prices of their cars this month. The increase in prices is aimed to offset the adverse impact of rising commodity costs, foreign exchange fluctuations and fuel price increases, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki is currently working out the details of the amount of the price increase. Its peers, Mahindra and Tata Motors had announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

