Tata Motors cuts starting prices of Harrier, Safari till July 31. Details inside

Tata Motors has cut the starting price of Harrier to Rs 15 lakh from Rs 15.5 lakh and the price of Safari to Rs 15.5 lakh from Rs 16.2 lakh, according to a press release. The company has also extended benefits up to Rs 140,000 on popular variants of its sport utility vehicles.

The price cut and benefits are part of the celebratory offers on account of the milestone of over 2 million SUVs of the company on Indian roads. The celebratory offers are valid for all the bookings till July 31.

With regards to electric vehicles, the company is offering benefits of up to Rs 130,000 on Nexon.ev and up to Rs 30,000 benefits on Punch.ev.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “Our ability to understand the SUV segment and provide the right product for every customer need, helps us immensely to maintain consistency and dominant leadership in the segment. Supported by our multi powertrain strategy, our approach is to provide Indian consumers with world class SUVs that are robust, safe and technologically advanced. The achievement of the 2 million SUV sales mark is a testament to this approach and sets the pace for the future growth of the SUV category.”