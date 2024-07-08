Tata Motors teases upcoming Curvv EV coupe SUV ahead of official launch; check details

Tata Motors has released the first teaser for its upcoming Curvv EV coupe SUV, set to debut during the festive season. The teaser video highlights the sleek coupe silhouette, indicating a new design trend in the compact SUV segment.

The Tata Curvv EV, initially showcased as a concept in 2022, is expected to remain largely true to its original design. The teaser features the Curvv EV's connected LED taillights and flush-fitting door handles, which are carried over from the concept model.

The vehicle will be built on the all-new Acti-ev platform, designed specifically for electric vehicles. This platform was first used for the Tata Punch EV. Features like animated lights for the start-up sequence, seen on the Nexon EV, are also expected.

The Tata Curvv EV will be the first model from the automaker to debut as an EV, with an internal combustion engine (ICE) version to follow later. Anticipated features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, JBL sound system, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, V2L capability (Vehicle-to-Load), and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The Acti-ev architecture supports front-wheel, rear-wheel, and all-wheel drive configurations. It remains to be seen which will be available for the Curvv EV. The model is expected to come in both standard and long-range variants, with the higher variant potentially offering up to 500 km on a single charge. Prices for the Tata Curvv EV are expected to start around ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). The coupe SUV will compete with the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and upcoming models like the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX. Tata Motors is positioning the Curvv EV as a cutting-edge, feature-rich option in the growing EV market, aiming to set new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment.