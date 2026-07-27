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Tata Motors flags ‘severe disruption’ at Sanand plant in Gujarat due to floods

Tata Motors flags ‘severe disruption’ at Sanand plant in Gujarat due to floods

In a regulatory filing, the automaker said operations at the Sanand plant, as well as at supplier facilities in and around Gujarat, have been severely affected by the flooding. The disruption comes as heavy rains battered parts of the state over the past few days, impacting industrial activity and logistics.

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 9:25 PM IST
Tata Motors flags ‘severe disruption’ at Sanand plant in Gujarat due to floodsTata Motors Passenger Vehicles makes Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and the Sierra at its Sanand plant in Gujarat.

Tata Motors on July 27 said production at its Sanand manufacturing facility in Gujarat, where it produces some of its highest-selling passenger vehicles including the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and the Sierra, has been disrupted due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the region.

In a regulatory filing, the automaker said operations at the Sanand plant, as well as at supplier facilities in and around Gujarat, have been severely affected by the flooding. The disruption comes as heavy rains battered parts of the state over the past few days, impacting industrial activity and logistics.

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The company said it has been working on a priority basis to restore operations at both its own manufacturing facility and its suppliers' plants. "Over the past few days, concerted efforts have been underway to reinstate production operations at both the suppliers' facilities and the Company's plants on priority," Tata Motors said.

The Sanand facility is a key manufacturing hub for Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business. It produces the Tiago hatchback, Tigor sedan, Nexon compact SUV and the Sierra mid-size SUV.

While the company is still assessing the production loss and financial impact of the disruption, it expressed confidence that manufacturing operations would return to normal within the next few days.

"We remain confident that we will be able to restore normalcy over the next few days," the company said in the filing.

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Tata Motors said an “adequate insurance policy to cover floods and other natural calamities is in place.”

The temporary disruption highlights the vulnerability of automotive manufacturing and supply chains to extreme weather events, particularly when production facilities and component suppliers are concentrated in the same region. Any prolonged interruption could affect vehicle dispatches, although Tata Motors has indicated that it expects operations to stabilise shortly.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles aims to nearly double its volumes from about 6.4 lakh units in FY26 to more than 12 lakh units by 2030-31as it looks to corner 20% market share in the world’s third-largest car market. “We are building towards sustained growth momentum and 20% market share over the next phase of growth,” the automaker said in its Investor Day 2026 presentation.

Published on: Jul 27, 2026 9:25 PM IST
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