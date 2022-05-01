Tata Motors sales jump 74% in April despite rising input costs

Domestic auto giant Tata Motors on Sunday announced that its total sales increased 74 per cent year-on-year to 72,468 units in April 2022. The company registered total sales of 41,729 units in April 2021.

"Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2022 stood at 72,468 vehicles, compared to 41,729 units during April 2021," noted Tata Motors in an official statement.

The automaker's total domestic sales jumped 81 per cent year-on-year to 71,467 units in April. Tata Motors' domestic sales in the year-ago period were at 39,401.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market increased 109 per cent to 29,894 units from 14,306 units in the year-ago period, noted Tata Motos. While commercial vehicle exports declined 57 per cent to 958 units in April 2022 compared to 2,209 units in April 2021

"Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 6,466 units in April 2021. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,524 units compared to 7,366 units in April 2021," read the statement.

Tata Motors noted that its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market last month rose by 66 per cent to 41,587 units compared to 25,095 units in the same month last year.

On April 23, Tata Motors announced that it had hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles. The price of the models were increased by an average of 1.1 per cent.

Tata Motors, in an official statement, explained that it has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles to partially offset the rise in input cost.

"Effective April 23, the weighted average increase is 1.1 per cent, depending on the variant and model," Tata Motors said.

