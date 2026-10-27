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Tesla posts ₹247 crore revenue in India, turns profitable in first year of car sales

Tesla posts ₹247 crore revenue in India, turns profitable in first year of car sales

Tesla began retail operations in India after opening its first showroom in Mumbai in 2025, with the Model Y accounting for the bulk of the company’s 1,782 registrations in FY26.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 11:07 AM IST
Tesla posts ₹247 crore revenue in India, turns profitable in first year of car salesTesla has experience centres in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, alongside approved body shops in Pune and Ahmedabad.

Tesla’s Indian unit has reported a profit in its first financial year of selling vehicles in the country, offering an early sign that Elon Musk’s electric-car maker can build a viable business in a price-sensitive market. Regulatory filings show Tesla India Motors and Energy earned revenue of ₹247.31 crore and a net profit of ₹5.16 crore in FY26, according to filings reviewed by Moneycontrol.

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The company’s revenue from operations rose almost 12 times from ₹20.83 crore in FY25, when its income came entirely from services. In FY26, vehicle sales generated ₹214.69 crore, or nearly 87% of total revenue, while services contributed ₹32.4 crore.

Net profit increased from ₹55.49 lakh in FY25 to ₹5.16 crore in FY26. Profit before tax rose to ₹7.3 crore from ₹0.5 crore, while operating profit climbed nearly five-fold to ₹13.7 crore.

MUST READ: How to buy the 'flying' Tesla Roadster? Reservations now open for Indian customers

Model Y Drives Growth

Tesla began retail operations in India after opening its first showroom in Mumbai in 2025. The Model Y accounted for the bulk of the company’s 1,782 registrations in FY26, according to vehicle registration data.

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The company also expanded its local presence during the year. Tesla infused about ₹86 crore into its Indian unit in FY26, the filings showed, underlining the investment required to establish showrooms, service infrastructure and supply chains.

Tesla currently offers the Model Y and Model Y L in India. The five-seat Model Y starts at ₹50.89 lakh, ex-showroom, and offers a claimed range of up to 500 km. The three-row, six-seat Model Y L starts at ₹61.99 lakh and offers a claimed range of up to 681 km.

Heavy Spending On Expansion

Tesla India’s shift into vehicle retail also led to a sharp rise in spending on infrastructure and operations. Cash expenditure on property, plant and equipment and capital work-in-progress jumped to ₹62.54 crore in FY26 from ₹1.16 crore in the previous year, while cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹87.82 crore at the end of March, up from ₹10.28 crore.

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The expansion also pushed operating costs higher. Employee benefit expenses more than tripled to ₹43.67 crore from ₹13.46 crore, including ₹11.99 crore in share-based compensation. Rent expenses surged to ₹30.32 crore from ₹2.64 crore, while advertising and promotion spending stood at ₹2.16 crore.

Profit Is Real, But Margins Narrow

While the headline numbers are positive, they also reveal the cost of moving from a services-led operation to an automaker. Tesla India’s operating margin narrowed to 5.5% in FY26 from 13.7% a year earlier, while gross margin fell sharply to 42% from 100%, reflecting the changed business mix.

In other words, the Indian entity is profitable, but vehicle sales have brought lower-margin revenue than the earlier services business. The profit is still small relative to Tesla’s global operations and the capital needed to grow in India.

DON'T MISS: Want to buy a Tesla in Noida? New experience centre brings Model Y cars closer to buyers

What It Means For India Plans

Registrations rose to 650 vehicles in April-September of FY27, exceeding the previous period’s total within six months, according to Moneycontrol.

The results confirm that Tesla has moved beyond a limited entry strategy and is generating revenue from actual car sales. But one profitable year does not settle the bigger question: whether the company can sustain profitability while expanding its footprint, localising operations and competing with established and emerging electric-vehicle players in India.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 11:07 AM IST
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