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Want to buy a Tesla in Noida? New experience centre brings Model Y cars closer to buyers

Want to buy a Tesla in Noida? New experience centre brings Model Y cars closer to buyers

The expansion signals Tesla’s continued push to build a customer network in India’s urban EV market.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Want to buy a Tesla in Noida? New experience centre brings Model Y cars closer to buyersTesla Is Now In Noida: Third Delhi-NCR Experience Centre Opens

Tesla has expanded its retail footprint in the Delhi-NCR region with a new Experience Centre at Skymark One in Sector 98, Noida. Announced on October 9, the facility is the electric-car maker’s third customer-facing sales location in NCR, following its centres in Delhi and Gurugram.

According to Tesla India’s statement, the new centre will allow customers from Noida and nearby areas to view its vehicles, book test drives and place orders locally. The company said the facility is intended to bring its retail services closer to buyers in one of India’s key automobile markets.

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The Noida centre will showcase the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive and the Model Y L. Tesla said financing options for both models include down payments and monthly EMIs over a seven-year tenure.

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Tesla’s Delhi-NCR Network

With the Noida launch, Tesla now has three sales touchpoints across the National Capital Region: Aerocity in Delhi, Sohna Road in Gurugram and Sector 98 in Noida. The company said the new location strengthens its presence in the region after earlier openings in Delhi and Gurugram.

The Noida facility is Tesla’s first experience centre in Uttar Pradesh. It is located at Skymark One in Sector 98, an area that gives the company a direct retail presence in Noida and the wider NCR.

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Why It Matters

The expansion signals Tesla’s continued push to build a customer network in India’s urban EV market. By adding Noida, the company is targeting buyers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and eastern NCR, reducing the need for them to travel to Delhi or Gurugram to experience or order a Tesla.

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Tesla has not announced a separate opening date for the Noida centre in its statement, though it indicates the facility has been launched as part of the company’s NCR expansion.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 12:26 PM IST
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