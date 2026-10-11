Toyota Fortuner Leader edition launched at ₹36.51 lakh. Check new features & booking details

Blacked-out styling

The Leader Edition gets a revised front grille, gloss-black alloy wheels, a black roof, black rear door garnish and a black-finished antenna. Toyota has also added body-side mouldings and an exclusive bonnet emblem to differentiate it from the standard Fortuner.

Buyers can choose from three exterior colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black.

Cabin and engine upgrades

Inside, the SUV features dual-tone black and maroon seat upholstery, with matching door trims. Toyota has also equipped it with ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, auto-folding outside rear-view mirrors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The company said the update is aimed at enhancing the Fortuner’s premium appeal without changing the core attributes that have made the model successful in India.

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Mechanically, the Leader Edition remains unchanged. It continues with a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 201 hp. The six-speed manual delivers 420 Nm of torque, while the six-speed automatic produces 500 Nm.

Ownership benefits

Toyota is offering financing plans of up to seven years, along with its Smart Balloon Finance scheme. The ownership package includes five years of complimentary roadside assistance and a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km, extendable to five years or 2,20,000 km. Customers can also opt for the Toyota Smiles Plus service programme.

The Fortuner Leader Edition strengthens Toyota’s position in the premium SUV segment, where it competes with models such as the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.