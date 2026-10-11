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Toyota Fortuner Leader edition launched at ₹36.51 lakh. Check new features & booking details

Toyota Fortuner Leader edition launched at ₹36.51 lakh. Check new features & booking details

Toyota is giving its best-selling SUV a premium upgrade — but is the Leader Edition worth the premium? Here’s what buyers get — and what they don’t.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 12:43 PM IST
Toyota Fortuner Leader edition launched at ₹36.51 lakh. Check new features & booking details Buyers can choose from three exterior colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹36.51 lakh. The special edition adds a blacked-out exterior treatment, a refreshed cabin and added convenience features, while retaining the SUV’s existing diesel powertrain.

The Fortuner Leader Edition is available in two 4x2 variants. The manual transmission (MT) version is priced at ₹36.51 lakh, while the automatic (AT) variant costs ₹38.72 lakh, making the automatic ₹2.21 lakh pricey. Bookings open from October 12, 2026, through Toyota’s official website and authorised dealerships.

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Blacked-out styling

The Leader Edition gets a revised front grille, gloss-black alloy wheels, a black roof, black rear door garnish and a black-finished antenna. Toyota has also added body-side mouldings and an exclusive bonnet emblem to differentiate it from the standard Fortuner.

Buyers can choose from three exterior colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl and Attitude Black.

Cabin and engine upgrades

Inside, the SUV features dual-tone black and maroon seat upholstery, with matching door trims. Toyota has also equipped it with ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, auto-folding outside rear-view mirrors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The company said the update is aimed at enhancing the Fortuner’s premium appeal without changing the core attributes that have made the model successful in India.

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Mechanically, the Leader Edition remains unchanged. It continues with a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 201 hp. The six-speed manual delivers 420 Nm of torque, while the six-speed automatic produces 500 Nm.

Ownership benefits

Toyota is offering financing plans of up to seven years, along with its Smart Balloon Finance scheme. The ownership package includes five years of complimentary roadside assistance and a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km, extendable to five years or 2,20,000 km. Customers can also opt for the Toyota Smiles Plus service programme.

The Fortuner Leader Edition strengthens Toyota’s position in the premium SUV segment, where it competes with models such as the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 11, 2026 12:43 PM IST
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