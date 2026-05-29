Toyota rolls out Urban Cruiser Ebella with Rs 23.60 lakh tag

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched its maiden battery electric vehicle Urban Cruiser Ebella at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 23.60 lakh, marking the company’s latest push into India’s growing battery electric vehicle market.

The Urban Cruiser Ebella, which shares its platform with Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, will be offered in the E3 variant with a 61 kWh battery pack producing 128 kW of power and 193 Nm of torque. The model is Toyota’s latest fully electric SUV for the Indian market as automakers intensify competition in the mid-size EV segment.

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Inside, the vehicle gets a dual-tone cabin layout with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic roof, sliding and reclining rear seats, and a JBL sound system. The dashboard houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

On the safety front, the Urban Cruiser Ebella comes equipped with Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), seven airbags, a 360-degree camera and a high-tensile body structure.

Toyota said the vehicle supports both AC and DC fast charging. Connected car features through Toyota’s i-Connect platform include remote charging control, charge scheduling and battery monitoring.

The company is also offering an eight-year battery warranty along with buyback and battery subscription programmes. Toyota said it has enabled over 500 service touchpoints across India for battery electric vehicle servicing and trained more than 2,500 technicians for the EV maintenance.

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The Ebella will be available in five monotone and four dual-tone colour options.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has emerged as India’s fifth-largest passenger vehicle maker by sales volume, aided significantly by its global alliance with Suzuki. The partnership has enabled Toyota to expand its reach in the mass-market segment through rebadged models, while continuing to focus on its flagship multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed Toyota’s sales climbed 20% year-on-year to 3,35,321 units in FY26, pushing its market share to 7%. The performance placed the company ahead of Kia India.

As part of its expansion strategy in India, Toyota has announced plans to build a new manufacturing plant in the Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra to produce a new SUV model. The facility is expected to commence operations in the first half of 2029. The proposed plant will include stamping, welding, painting and assembly operations, and is expected to generate around 2,800 jobs.