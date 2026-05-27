Hyundai cars to get costlier by up to Rs 12,800 from June

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced a price hike of up to Rs 12,800 from June 1, 2026, owing to rising input costs.

“In continuation of our earlier letter dated April 08, 2026, submitted in respect of price increase on Hyundai cars, considering the prevailing market conditions and to ensure a balanced approach towards customer interest, we would like to inform that the new prices will now be made effective from June 01, 2026,” the automaker said in a statement filed with the stock exchanges.

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“The extent of price increase is up to a maximum of Rs. 12,800/- and it will vary depending on the model and variant,” it said.

Hyundai said the price increase has been necessitated due to rising input costs, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, amongst other reasons.

“While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this nominal price increase,” the company said.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 from June after deferring it for several months. The company usually takes a price hike at the beginning of each year. India’s biggest carmaker by volume said it has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures for the past few months.

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“However, with inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,” said Maruti Suzuki.

