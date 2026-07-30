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Toyota Urban Cruiser eBella BaaS launch: Check EV's India price, specs, battery subscription, warranty

Toyota Urban Cruiser eBella BaaS launch: Check EV's India price, specs, battery subscription, warranty

The Battery-as-a-Service model is designed to make EV ownership more accessible by lowering the initial investment. Instead of paying for the battery up front, buyers only pay for its usage based on the distance travelled

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 2:34 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser eBella BaaS launch: Check EV's India price, specs, battery subscription, warrantyToyota Urban Cruiser EBella

Toyota has announced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option for its newly launched Urban Cruiser eBella, making the electric SUV more affordable by significantly reducing its upfront purchase cost.

Buyers can now purchase the eBella for ₹15.25 lakh (ex-showroom) under the BaaS model, compared to ₹23.60 lakh for the version that includes battery ownership. Customers opting for this plan will pay a battery subscription charge of ₹4.99 per kilometre, allowing them to own the vehicle while leasing the battery separately.

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The Battery-as-a-Service model is designed to make EV ownership more accessible by lowering the initial investment. Instead of paying for the battery up front, buyers only pay for its usage based on the distance travelled. Toyota is expected to roll out the same subscription model for the lower E1 and E2 variants in the coming months.

Toyota Urban Cruiser eBella Price

  • Urban Cruiser eBella E3 (Battery Ownership): ₹23.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Urban Cruiser eBella BaaS Model: ₹15.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Battery Subscription Charge: ₹4.99 per kilometre

Toyota Urban Cruiser eBella Range & Battery

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The electric SUV is offered with two battery pack options and promises competitive driving ranges for everyday use as well as long-distance travel.

  • 49 kWh battery pack
  • 61 kWh battery pack
  • Claimed driving range of up to 440 km (49 kWh variant)
  • Claimed driving range of up to 543 km (61 kWh variant)
  • 10-80% DC fast charging in around 45 minutes

Toyota Urban Cruiser eBella Features

The flagship E3 variant comes loaded with premium comfort, convenience and safety features, including:

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Automatic climate control
  • Ambient lighting
  • Floating centre console
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
  • Four-wheel disc brakes

Warranty & Ownership Benefits

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Toyota is also offering several ownership benefits with the Urban Cruiser eBella to boost customer confidence in EV adoption.

ALSO READ: Maruti Brezza facelift at ₹7.40 lakh with 5-star NCAP and 21 kmpl — is this India’s best compact SUV buy?

Assured buyback programme offering up to 60% of the purchase price after three years (terms and conditions apply)
More than 500 EV-ready service touchpoints across India

With the introduction of the BaaS model, Toyota has made the Urban Cruiser eBella considerably more affordable while retaining its premium feature list, long driving range, and comprehensive ownership package. The move is expected to strengthen the company's presence in India's rapidly expanding electric SUV market by offering buyers a lower-cost entry point into EV ownership.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 2:34 PM IST
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