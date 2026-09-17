TVS Motor updates entire premium motorcycle range ahead of festive season

TVS Motor’s market share in the 150cc to 250cc premium motorcycle segment has risen to 34% in the ongoing financial year, Sumbly said, adding that the automaker leads this segment in the country.

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Premium and super premium motorcycles account for 27% of the overall motorcycle industry, he explained.

In the two-wheeler category as a whole, about 17% of TVS Motor’s business comes from the premium category, he said.

“In the last two years, industry growth has been driven predominantly by TVS Motor. We have a 29% growth rate versus the industry growth rate of 12%,” said Sumbly.

The price of TVS Apache RTR 160 with traction control system starts at ₹1,27,990 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Apache RTR 160 4V, priced from ₹1,41,440, adds a TFT display with Google Maps mirroring, Panic Brake Alert and a Type-C charger. The Apache RTR 200 4V gets similar connectivity features, starting at ₹1,49,990.

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The flagship Apache RR 310 and RTR 310 receive Black Diamond Editions with an all-black livery. The RR 310 also gets keyless ride technology. Prices start at ₹2,87,790 for the RR 310 and ₹2,48,990 for the RTR 310.

The TVS Ronin gets a new Base+ variant with dual-channel ABS, priced at ₹1,42,490. The upgraded Mid variant costs ₹1,51,540, while the Top variant, with traction control, a Type-C charger and a premium seat, is priced at ₹1,63,640. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.