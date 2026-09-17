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TVS Motor updates entire premium motorcycle range ahead of festive season

TVS Motor updates entire premium motorcycle range ahead of festive season

TVS Motor Company leads the premium motorcycle segment from 150cc to 250cc with 34% market share, says TVS Motor’s Vimal Sumbly

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 7:40 PM IST
TVS Motor updates entire premium motorcycle range ahead of festive seasonTVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company has updated its premium motorcycle portfolio ahead of the festive season, adding features and new variants across the Apache and Ronin ranges.

“This will further strengthen our position in the premium segment and boost retail sales,” Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, told reporters on the sidelines of the new launches.

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TVS Motor’s market share in the 150cc to 250cc premium motorcycle segment has risen to 34% in the ongoing financial year, Sumbly said, adding that the automaker leads this segment in the country.

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Premium and super premium motorcycles account for 27% of the overall motorcycle industry, he explained.

In the two-wheeler category as a whole, about 17% of TVS Motor’s business comes from the premium category, he said.

“In the last two years, industry growth has been driven predominantly by TVS Motor. We have a 29% growth rate versus the industry growth rate of 12%,” said Sumbly.

The price of TVS Apache RTR 160 with traction control system starts at ₹1,27,990 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Apache RTR 160 4V, priced from ₹1,41,440, adds a TFT display with Google Maps mirroring, Panic Brake Alert and a Type-C charger. The Apache RTR 200 4V gets similar connectivity features, starting at ₹1,49,990.

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The flagship Apache RR 310 and RTR 310 receive Black Diamond Editions with an all-black livery. The RR 310 also gets keyless ride technology. Prices start at ₹2,87,790 for the RR 310 and ₹2,48,990 for the RTR 310.

The TVS Ronin gets a new Base+ variant with dual-channel ABS, priced at ₹1,42,490. The upgraded Mid variant costs ₹1,51,540, while the Top variant, with traction control, a Type-C charger and a premium seat, is priced at ₹1,63,640. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 7:40 PM IST
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