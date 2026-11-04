TVS-owned Norton to enter India, US markets in coming months; unveils new 450cc motorcycle

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At EICMA 2026 in Milan, Norton marked the first anniversary of its resurgence strategy with the world premiere of the new Norton 450 Urban, signalling its entry into a new motorcycle segment. The new model, which will be available in two versions, is powered by a 454cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 47 PS and 45 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It features an aluminium frame, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and an 8-inch TFT touchscreen, among other technologies.

The India entry is a significant development for TVS Motor, which acquired Norton in 2020 and has since invested more than 200 million pounds in rebuilding the British marque. The investment has supported the development of Norton's Solihull headquarters and manufacturing facility, expansion of its workforce by 25%, and the creation of an international retail and service network.

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Norton said its new-generation motorcycles are now moving from product launches to commercial deliveries. The Manx R and Atlas have entered production, with customer deliveries underway across Europe, while the Manx and Atlas GT are expected to follow. The company is positioning the four models across the sports, naked and middleweight adventure-touring categories.

The addition of the 450 Urban extends the portfolio into a more accessible urban motorcycle segment. Norton said the new model brings its design, engineering and technology approach to a broader category of riders, including those new to the brand.

Founded in 1898, Norton continues to be headquartered in Birmingham, UK, with manufacturing at Solihull.