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Ramayana 3 on the cards? Here's what Ranbir Kapoor and Namit Malhotra have to say

Ramayana 3 on the cards? Here's what Ranbir Kapoor and Namit Malhotra have to say

The much-anticipated mythological epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is currently planned as a two-part cinematic franchise

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 10:40 PM IST
Ramayana 3 on the cards? Here's what Ranbir Kapoor and Namit Malhotra have to sayThe possibility of a third instalment of Ramayana has sparked speculation

The possibility of a third instalment of Ramayana has sparked speculation among fans after actor Ranbir Kapoor hinted at the prospect of another film, while producer Namit Malhotra said the makers could reconsider their plans depending on audience feedback.

The much-anticipated mythological epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is currently planned as a two-part cinematic franchise. However, recent comments from Kapoor and Malhotra suggest that the team has not entirely ruled out expanding the project beyond two films.

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READ THIS: Did you know? India's first Ramayana film had no dialogues and was made 109 years ago

In a recent conversation with Review Nation, Kapoor revealed that he has already completed around 50% of his work on the second instalment. The actor then made a passing reference to a possible third part, drawing attention from fans ahead of the first film’s theatrical release.

“I have finished 50 per cent of part two already. We are in the process of already shooting it. Even when we finish part two or part three, if there is one,” Kapoor said.

The remark quickly triggered speculation on social media, with fans wondering whether the actor had inadvertently hinted at plans that have yet to be officially announced. Some also joked about Kapoor potentially revealing a spoiler during the interview.

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However, his comment does not amount to confirmation that Ramayana 3 is in development.

Namit Malhotra says audience feedback could influence plans

Producer Namit Malhotra has also addressed the possibility of a third film during the project’s recent Los Angeles premiere. He revealed that the makers had initially considered presenting the epic across three instalments before deciding to tell the story in two parts.

Malhotra, however, indicated that the team could revisit the decision after evaluating how audiences respond to the first film.

ALSO READ: ₹4,000-crore 'Ramayana' gets legal shield against online piracy ahead of global release

“We started out the film, we were going to make it in three parts, then we decided to make it in two,” Malhotra said, adding that the team could return to the drawing board after receiving audience feedback and assess whether anything needed to be added or removed.

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Ramayana release date

The first instalment, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, in standard and IMAX formats. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash appears as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The second instalment is planned for a Diwali 2027 release, with filming already underway.

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Published on: Nov 3, 2026 10:40 PM IST
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