Ramayana 3 on the cards? Here's what Ranbir Kapoor and Namit Malhotra have to say

READ THIS: Did you know? India's first Ramayana film had no dialogues and was made 109 years ago

In a recent conversation with Review Nation, Kapoor revealed that he has already completed around 50% of his work on the second instalment. The actor then made a passing reference to a possible third part, drawing attention from fans ahead of the first film’s theatrical release.

“I have finished 50 per cent of part two already. We are in the process of already shooting it. Even when we finish part two or part three, if there is one,” Kapoor said.

Ranbir The Spoiler Kapoor is Back 😭 #Ramayana https://t.co/HvsxurRVeP — Vajra 🏹 (@vajraTheAstra) November 2, 2026

The remark quickly triggered speculation on social media, with fans wondering whether the actor had inadvertently hinted at plans that have yet to be officially announced. Some also joked about Kapoor potentially revealing a spoiler during the interview.

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However, his comment does not amount to confirmation that Ramayana 3 is in development.

Namit Malhotra says audience feedback could influence plans

Producer Namit Malhotra has also addressed the possibility of a third film during the project’s recent Los Angeles premiere. He revealed that the makers had initially considered presenting the epic across three instalments before deciding to tell the story in two parts.

Malhotra, however, indicated that the team could revisit the decision after evaluating how audiences respond to the first film.

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“We started out the film, we were going to make it in three parts, then we decided to make it in two,” Malhotra said, adding that the team could return to the drawing board after receiving audience feedback and assess whether anything needed to be added or removed.

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#Ramayana Part 3🔥 So there is still a chance of 3rd Part confirm by Namit Malhotra🛐 Just look at the smile of Nitesh Tiwari 😭 #RanbirKapoor #Yash #SaiPallavi https://t.co/KwvKx7NbJt — Prof DK2 (@who_are_u07) November 3, 2026

Ramayana release date

The first instalment, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, in standard and IMAX formats. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash appears as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The second instalment is planned for a Diwali 2027 release, with filming already underway.