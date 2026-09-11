Worried about car theft? Hyundai Venue gets a new remote shield

The system offers both proactive and reactive protection. While the vehicle is parked, owners can activate the immobiliser through the Bluelink app. Once activated, the vehicle cannot be restarted without authorisation.

If the feature was not activated before parking, owners can still turn it on after suspected theft. The immobiliser takes effect once the vehicle is switched off, preventing it from being restarted. Hyundai says the function can be activated directly through the app without contacting the Bluelink centre.

The system also provides live vehicle location tracking, subject to network connectivity, helping owners and law enforcement authorities locate a vehicle in the event of theft. For safety reasons, it does not stop or switch off a vehicle while it is moving.

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Commenting on the introduction, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “With Hyundai Bluelink now powering over eight lakh connected vehicles in India, we continue to strengthen our connected mobility ecosystem by delivering meaningful innovations that address evolving customer needs. Hyundai Bluelink Remote Immobiliser offers customers greater control and peace of mind by enabling them to remotely secure their parked Hyundai Venue or Venue N Line and respond quickly in the event of suspected theft, while incorporating safeguards that prioritise customer safety.”

The Venue and Venue N Line are the first models in Hyundai’s mass-market portfolio to receive the remote immobiliser. Hyundai says the feature will be rolled out in phases across select existing Bluelink-equipped models and offered as standard on upcoming connected vehicles.