Prasol Chemicals IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Prasol Chemicals IPO:

Big HNI category (bNII): firm allotment for investors (Probability: 100 per cent)

Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investors out of 33 investors will get 308 shares (Probability: 33.33 per cent)

Retail category: 2 investors out of 3 investors will get 22 shares (Probability: 66.67 per cent)



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Prasol Chemicals IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Ltd

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Prasol Chemicals IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘PRASOLCHEM’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Pranav Constructions IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Rays of Prasol Chemicals Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of Prasol Chemicals was sold in the price band of Rs 643-676 apiece between September 08 and September 10. It sold the issue with a lot size of 22 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 500 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of merely 3.30 times, fetching nearly 1.83 lakh applications and bids for only Rs 1,214 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 7.22 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 1.80 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 1.70 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the muted subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Prasol Chemicals has seen a sharp correction. Last heard, Prasol Chemicals IPO was no commanding a GMP, suggesting a weak listing for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 30-55 range before the bidding kicked-off.

DAM Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 15. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE with Wednesday, September 16 as the tentative date of debut.